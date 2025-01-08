Cognition Therapeutics CEO Participating In Longwood And Sachs Conferences

“I am looking forward to these opportunities to discuss the incredible progress we have made in 2024 with our Alzheimer's and dementia with Lewy body (DLB) programs,” stated Ms. Ricciardi.“We capped off 2024 with positive topline results from our Phase 2 SHIMMER study in patients with DLB and are looking forward to presenting these findings at the International Lewy Body Dementia Conference at the end of January in Amsterdam. We are preparing now for our end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to review results from our SHINE study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, an important regulatory milestone. In addition, we received clearance for the generic name for our candidate, CT1812, which will be called zervimesine.”

Presentation Details:

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Stanford Summit

Dates: January 11, 2025

Panel (moderator): Accelerating Drug Development

Location: The Four Seasons, San Francisco, CA

Sachs 8th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

Date: January 12, 2025

Panel: Innovation in AD/PD & Other Cognitive Disorders Panel

Corporate Presentation: 1:40 PM Track C Heritage Room

Location: Marines' Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. , is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We currently are investigating our lead candidate, zervimesine (formerly CT1812) in clinical programs in Alzheimer's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe zervimesine and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases that are functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at .

