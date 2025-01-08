Epilepsy Market Poised For Significant Growth From 2024 To 2034, Reports Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DelveInsight's“Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Epilepsy Market Report:

.The Epilepsy market size was valued ~USD 9 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 7% during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, Synergia Medical successfully implanted its neurostimulation technology in the first two patients participating in a study aimed at treating epilepsy. These procedures are part of a first-in-human trial being conducted at two locations in Belgium and one in Germany. The surgeries for the initial patients were performed earlier this month at the Belgian sites, according to the company.

.In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market in the US was valued at around USD 4.3 billion, representing approximately 48% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

.In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market in the EU4 and the UK held a market share of approximately 29%. Among these countries, Germany had the largest market share, followed by France and the UK. These figures are expected to evolve during the forecast period.

.In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market Size in Japan was estimated to be around USD 2.1 billion.

.In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy in the 7MM were approximately 7 million, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% through 2034.

.In 2023, the US had around 3.3 million total diagnosed epilepsy cases, with 14% of them in children and 86% in adults. The total number of epilepsy cases is anticipated to rise by 2034.

.In 2023, the EU4 and the UK had approximately 1.3 million male cases and 1.5 million female cases of diagnosed epilepsy, with these figures expected to increase over the study period.

.In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of epilepsy cases among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 735 thousand cases. Of these, nearly 74% were focal seizures, 18% were generalized seizures, and 8% were classified as other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

.In 2023, Japan had the second-highest number of diagnosed epilepsy cases among the 7MM, with approximately 890 thousand cases. These numbers are anticipated to change over the course of the study period.

.In Japan, drug-resistant epilepsy/refractory cases accounted for the highest number of epilepsy cases, with approximately 82 thousand in 2023, followed by photosensitivity and childhood absence epilepsy, each with 44 thousand cases. These figures are projected to change by 2034.

.The epilepsy market is expected to experience steady growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% projected from 2024 to 2034. This growth across the 7MM will be fueled by the launch of new therapies, including LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film), XEN1101, COMFYDE (carisbamate), Lorcaserin (E2023), and Soticlestat (TAK-935), among others.

.DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, there were around 7 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy across the 7MM. Of these, 48% of the cases were in the US, 39% were in the EU4 and the UK, and 13% were in Japan.

.Key Epilepsy Companies: Aquestive Therapeutics, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, SK Biopharmaceutical, Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences, and others

.Key Epilepsy Therapies: LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film), EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol), XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate), AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus), XEN1101/Azetukalner, Soticlestat (TAK-935), BHV-7000 (KB-3061), and others

.The Epilepsy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Epilepsy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Epilepsy market dynamics.

Epilepsy Overview

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures can vary in severity and may involve changes in behavior, consciousness, muscle control, or sensory perception. The condition can develop at any age and may result from various factors, including genetics, brain injury, infections, or structural brain abnormalities. Epilepsy is typically managed with medication, lifestyle adjustments, and sometimes surgery for more severe cases.

Epilepsy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Epilepsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Epilepsy

.Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Epilepsy

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Epilepsy

Epilepsy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Epilepsy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Epilepsy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Epilepsy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Epilepsy Therapies and Key Companies

.LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film): Aquestive Therapeutics/Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia)

.EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

.XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate): SK Biopharmaceutical/Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical

.AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus): Novartis

.XEN1101/Azetukalner: Xenon Pharmaceuticals

.Soticlestat (TAK-935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

.BHV-7000 (KB-3061): Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences

Epilepsy Market Strengths

.Growing Focus On Providing Seizure-Free Life To Fuel Innovations.

.Growth in The Demand For Epileptic Seizures Treatment

Epilepsy Market Opportunities

.Growing funding for R&D of epilepsy is also contributing as a factor for the market growth.

.Rising neurological diseases among population will also propel the growth of the market Increasing brain injuries cases due to road accidents will also drive the growth of this market

Scope of the Epilepsy Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Epilepsy Companies: Aquestive Therapeutics, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, SK Biopharmaceutical, Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences, and others

.Key Epilepsy Therapies: LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film), EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol), XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate), AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus), XEN1101/Azetukalner, Soticlestat (TAK-935), BHV-7000 (KB-3061), and others

.Epilepsy Therapeutic Assessment: Epilepsy current marketed and Epilepsy emerging therapies

.Epilepsy Market Dynamics: Epilepsy market drivers and Epilepsy market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Epilepsy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Epilepsy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Epilepsy

3. SWOT analysis of Epilepsy

4. Epilepsy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Epilepsy Disease Background and Overview

7. Epilepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Epilepsy

9. Epilepsy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Epilepsy Unmet Needs

11. Epilepsy Emerging Therapies

12. Epilepsy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Epilepsy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Epilepsy Market Drivers

16. Epilepsy Market Barriers

17. Epilepsy Appendix

18. Epilepsy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

