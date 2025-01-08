Announcement: Mark Rigney Joins Equitus As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce that Mark Rigney has joined Equitus as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mark is a seasoned operations and executive with over 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, engineering services, enterprise technology, and consumer product industries. He also brings over 10 years board member experience in the financial industry. His extensive expertise in global leadership, P&L growth, M&A integration, and digital transformation positions him as a key player in driving Equitus' growth and market leadership.Mark's Leadership & VisionMark has a proven track record of inspiring and leading large global teams. His ability to oversee the integration of cutting-edge technologies into business functions has consistently resulted in double-digit growth and operational excellence. His focus on delivering transformative technologies aligns seamlessly with Equitus' mission to unify disparate data into actionable insights through our Automated Advanced Knowledge Graph platform. Under Mark's leadership, we will deploy, democratize, and achieve large-scale data integration through AI-driven automation, delivering structured, unbiased, and error-free data to power systems and AI.Strategic Roadmap for GrowthWith Mark at the helm of our revenue operations, Equitus is poised to achieve significant milestones:- Expanding Commercial Market Penetration: Leveraging Mark's deep expertise in business development and customer management, we aim to strengthen our foothold in the commercial enterprise technology market. This includes delivering advanced solutions in data integration, business intelligence, and video analytics, enabling organizations to streamline operations and drive smarter decision-making.- Reaffirming Leadership in Defense Technology: Under Mark's guidance, Equitus will strategically re-establish itself as a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the national defense sector.- Talent-Centric Growth: Mark's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration will empower our workforce to achieve new heights of success.Equitus' mission is to transform fragmented and disparate data into a cohesive, actionable foundation for enterprises and defense organizations, enabling operations at scale and in real time. Offering both cloud and edge solutions, we empower organizations to seamlessly integrate data automatically, unlock insights, and accelerate decision-making with confidence and traceability, while reducing costs and mitigating risks. Mark's expertise in digital transformation and operational excellence will enhance our ability to address these critical challenges, setting a new standard in data intelligence and technology-driven growth.A Message from Our CEO and Founder"Mark brings the right experience and qualifications to the future of Equitus leadership as we expand our presence in the commercial enterprise technology market. His addition also marks the beginning of our return as a strong player in the national defense technology sector."- Rob Guidry, CEO and FounderAs we welcome Mark to the Equitus family, we look forward to the next chapter of growth, innovation, and success. Together, we will continue to lead the way in data intelligence and advanced technology solutions.Please join us in welcoming Mark Rigney to Equitus!About Equitus CorporationEquitus Corporation (formerly SC2 Corp) is a fast-growing leader in data integration for AI, specializing in the design, development, and delivery of best-in-class system solutions for mission-critical big data analytics. Serving both commercial and government clients, Equitus solutions are uniquely crafted for organizations requiring complex analytics without exposing their data to third-party cloud environments.Our solutions are on-premises, fully secure, and deployed on IBM Power10 servers, leveraging our position as a trusted IBM partner. We deliver advanced capabilities in social media analysis, cognitive analytics, business intelligence, and video analytics. The company's expertise is built on a unique combination of extensive experience in U.S. military special operations and national security strategy, seamlessly integrated with cutting-edge technology.Equitus products and select services are available through a global network of resellers and partners.For more information, visit or contact us at ....

