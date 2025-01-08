True Green Capital Management LLC Elevates Adam Rasken To Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC, ("TGC" or "Firm") a leading firm in the sector, is pleased to announce that Adam Rasken has been named Partner, effective immediately. Having joined the Firm 11 years ago, Adam has steadily advanced through the ranks, leveraging his expertise and contributing significantly to the development of the Firm's renewable energy portfolio across the country.

Over the past decade, Adam has become a key figure at TGC, spearheading origination efforts across the Firm's key solar energy verticals including community solar, military housing and distributed utilities. Notably, Adam led the Firm's expansion into community solar and played a key role in originating the Firm's recent investments in Clean Choice Energy and the SunEnergy1 operating portfolio earlier this year, helping to establish the Firm as a recognized leader in this rapidly growing sector. Adam's deep understanding of market trends, coupled with his ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders across the renewable energy ecosystem, has been instrumental in driving the Firm's success.

"Adam has worked diligently as a team player for over a decade to contribute to the Firm's success as it has deployed its Funds I to IV. More recently Adam has originated relationships that have been transformational for the Firm, which is the bar set for team members to join the TGC partnership," said Panos Ninios, Managing Partner at TGC. "His ability to identify and capitalize on emerging opportunities has been a key driver of our Firm's growth. We are excited to have Adam as Partner and look forward to his continued contributions to our mission of creating value in sustainable, distributed power generation for our investors."

Adam stated, "It has been an incredible journey over the last 11 years, and I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated to advancing renewable energy solutions. I look forward to continuing our work in solar and exploring new opportunities that will help accelerate the global transition to clean energy."

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC is a private equity renewable infrastructure fund manager focused on distributed solar power generation and associated opportunities. TGC is an international firm with offices in Westport, Connecticut in the US and London in the UK with an investment focus across the United States and Europe.

Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the demand for power, the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and the efficiency of creating and delivering price-competitive electric power at the source will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1.5+ trillion distributed power generation market in the US, the UK and the EU with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment.1 Thanks to power industry deregulation combined with rapid advancements in technology, the economics of distributed power generation, including solar and batteries, are now competitive with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently.

