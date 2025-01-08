United States And The Islamic Republic Of Mauritania Sign Agreement To Enhance Power Sector Resilience And Climate Adaptation
The United States
welcomes the signing of a landmark
$27 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Threshold Program
agreement
with the government of
the Islamic Republic of
Mauritania.
MCC and the
Mauritanian government
designed this program
to build Mauritania's capacity in inclusive power sector planning, grid operations, and electricity regulation.
The
Threshold Program
will provide debt-free grants
to develop
fundable environment resilience
projects and
to
incorporate climate change and social considerations into the environmental impact assessment process.
This
Threshold Program
represents
a critical step in our ongoing partnership with Mauritania.
By enhancing the power sector and
improving environment
adaptation, this program will contribute to
Mauritania's long-term economic
prosperity
and environmental
sustainability.
This significant
U.S. government investment
will
support
the
development of
critical infrastructure,
attract
greater
private sector
investment, and
create
prosperity for
the people of Mauritania.
The United States
remains
committed to supporting Mauritania's efforts to foster inclusive growth and build a resilient future for its people.
We look forward to working closely with our Mauritanian partners to implement this program and achieve meaningful progress in these vital areas.
