United States And The Islamic Republic Of Mauritania Sign Agreement To Enhance Power Sector Resilience And Climate Adaptation

The United States

welcomes the signing of a landmark

$27 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Threshold Program

agreement

with the of

the Islamic Republic of

Mauritania.

MCC and the

Mauritanian government

designed this program

to build Mauritania's capacity in inclusive power sector planning, grid operations, and electricity regulation.

The

Threshold Program

will provide debt-free grants

to develop

fundable environment resilience

projects and

to

incorporate climate change and social considerations into the environmental impact assessment process.



This

Threshold Program

represents

a critical step in our ongoing partnership with Mauritania.

By enhancing the power sector and

improving environment

adaptation, this program will contribute to

Mauritania's long-term economic

prosperity

and environmental

sustainability.

This significant

U.S. government investment

will

support

the

development of

critical infrastructure,

attract

greater

private sector

investment, and

create

prosperity for

the people of Mauritania.



The United States

remains

committed to supporting Mauritania's efforts to foster inclusive growth and build a resilient future for its people.

We look forward to working closely with our Mauritanian partners to implement this program and achieve meaningful progress in these vital areas.



