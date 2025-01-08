عربي


Russia To Assess Trump's Remarks When He Is President

1/8/2025 3:16:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow will deal with United States President-elect Donald Trump's threats of potential coercion for the Panama Canal and Greenland once he is officially head of state again, as well as the claims Canada would do good to become his country's 51st state, Azernews reports.

Speaking to Sputnik Radio, Zakharova interpreted most of Trump's comments as hitting back at those who criticized him.

Canada, Panama, and France on behalf of the European Union all slammed Trump's remarks.

AzerNews

