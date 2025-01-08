Packaging And Conveying Operations Maximize Performance With Advanced UHMW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tivar® DrySlide Electro Static Dissipative (ESD) UHMW features a smooth, self-lubricating surface that allows packages to slide down chutes without the risk of marring, damage, or jamming that alternative materials may cause.

Tivar® DrySlide is an advanced material solution that improves sliding performance and minimizes noise in packaging and conveying equipment.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tivar® DrySlide Electro Static Dissipative (ESD) UHMW is an advanced material solution designed to improve sliding performance and minimize noise in packaging and conveying equipment. With a lower coefficient of friction than standard UHMW and excellent resistance to diverse environmental factors, Tivar® DrySlide provides significant advantages over metal, making it an outstanding choice for packing and conveying components.Tivar® DrySlide is an anti-static UHMW sheet engineered to optimize packaging, conveying, and distribution processes by extending equipment component lifespan and increasing operational efficiency. Its specially modified built-in lubricant gives the material an extremely low coefficient of friction, ensuring a quieter and smoother sliding performance while removing the need for external lubricants like sprays and waxes. In packaging and conveying equipment, Tivar® DrySlide prevents packages and products from sticking to surfaces or jamming due to grit, dirt, or static build-up.Tivar® DrySlide is essential for demanding package distribution environments where chute obstruction or damage is unacceptable, and conditions that can cause components made from materials like metal to break down. Tivar® DrySlide's smooth, self-lubricating surface allows packages to slide along surfaces and down chutes without the risk of jamming, marring, or damage caused by alternative materials that depend on external lubricants. For harsh conditions, Tivar® DrySlide is UV-stabilized to resist gradual degradation from UV exposure and offers exceptional resistance to repeated impacts, abrasion, and corrosion. It outperforms metal by extending equipment life, reducing downtime, and lowering maintenance costs, making it the superior choice for demanding, dusty, and humid environments.Tivar® DrySlide can be machined into various components for packaging and conveying equipment. In packaging machinery, it is ideal for parts such as chutes, hoppers, gears, bushings, guide rails, scraper blades, bearings, rollers, and protective liners. For conveying systems, Tivar® DrySlide excels in applications like wear strips, belt guides, sprockets, slide beds, transfer plates, and more, delivering reliable performance and durability.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Tivar® DrySlide in full sheet sizes. Packaging and distribution professionals seeking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Tivar® DrySlide and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the benefits of Tivar® DrySlide for smoother and more efficient packaging and conveying operations, call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Stephen Sowinski

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 800-742-3444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.