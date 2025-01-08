Zerotrusted.Ai Launches New Office In São Paulo, Brazil, At Inovabra's Premier Innovation Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTrusted , a leading provider of AI security, privacy, and reliability solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in São Paulo, Brazil, located within the prestigious Inovabra Innovation Hub.This strategic expansion reflects ZeroTrusted's commitment to supporting Latin American businesses and in adopting secure, trustworthy AI technologies to meet emerging challenges in AI governance, compliance, and innovation.Inovabra: Where Innovation ThrivesInovabra is more than a co-working space - it's a co-innovation environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge solutions for businesses of all sizes. As part of the Inovabra ecosystem, ZeroTrusted joins a vibrant community of startups, corporations, and thought leaders dedicated to driving technological transformation.“We are honored to be selected for Inovabra,” said Waylon Krush, CEO of ZeroTrusted.“This hub is renowned for its focus on fostering innovation that makes a tangible impact. Our presence here underscores ZeroTrusted's dedication to building solutions that enable businesses to adopt AI safely and securely while remaining compliant with global and regional regulatory frameworks like LGPD and NIST AI RMF.”Why São Paulo and Inovabra?The decision to establish operations at Inovabra was driven by São Paulo's role as a technological and economic powerhouse in Latin America and the unparalleled opportunities Inovabra offers. The hub provides an ideal platform for ZeroTrusted to collaborate with local businesses, government agencies, and global corporations on secure AI integration strategies.ZeroTrusted's Mission in LATAMZeroTrusted's solutions are designed to address the most pressing challenges in AI security, privacy, and reliability. The company brings innovative capabilities to Latin America, including:.AI Health Check: Real-time monitoring for AI systems to identify risks, vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps..Encryption & Anonymization: Advanced technologies to safeguard data in motion, at rest, and in transit, meeting stringent LGPD requirements..Zero Trust Architecture: A comprehensive framework to protect AI workflows, ensuring robust identity management and secure agent communication..Global Compliance Alignment: Solutions tailored to support regional and global regulatory requirements, including LGPD, GDPR, and emerging AI ethics standards.“Latin America's AI adoption is growing rapidly, and with it comes a need for robust security and privacy solutions. ZeroTrusted is here to ensure businesses and governments can innovate confidently, knowing their AI systems are safeguarded,” Krush added.A Platform for CollaborationAt Inovabra, ZeroTrusted will collaborate with Bradesco and other leading partner organizations, leveraging shared insights to co-create solutions that address challenges across finance, healthcare, retail, and beyond.About ZeroTrustedZeroTrusted is an award-winning cybersecurity company specializing in securing AI and machine learning systems. Recognized for its leadership in Gartner's AI TRiSM report and as Product Hunt's Product of the Day, ZeroTrusted is setting new standards in AI security, privacy, and reliability.About Inovabra:Inovabra is a leading innovative ecosystem powered by Bradesco, bringing together startups, corporations, and industry leaders to co-create transformative solutions. With a mission to drive innovation across technology, society, and business, Inovabra offers unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, learning, and growth.Join UsTo learn more about how ZeroTrusted can help your organization adopt AI securely and responsibly, visit us at or contact our São Paulo team directly at ....

Sharon Lam

ZeroTrusted

+1 407-507-9350

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.