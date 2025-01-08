The GREATER MSP Partnership Names Jake Blumberg As Itasca Project Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GiveMN Executive Director to lead cross-sector alliance for regional economic growth in Minneapolis–Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GREATER MSP Partnership announced today that Jake Blumberg will become managing director of the Itasca Project effective February 12, 2025. As managing director, Jake will play a central role in driving cross-sector collaboration across the region's and fostering a more robust and diverse ecosystem of civic leadership in Greater Minneapolis–Saint Paul.

Since 2015, Jake has served as executive director of GiveMN, which grows giving for the nonprofit sector through GiveMN.org, RaiseMN and, most notably, Minnesota's giving holiday, Give to the Max Day. During his tenure, GiveMN has helped generate more than $300 million for thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools, and set record-breaking totals for Give to the Max Day, most recently $37.4 million this past November. Demonstrating a passion for innovative collaboration, he has helped lead record-breaking and history-making campaigns across the political, higher education and nonprofit sectors.

“I am immensely proud of the impact GiveMN has had in growing the fundraising capacity of Minnesota's nonprofits and schools over the past nine years, and I am deeply grateful to the team of dedicated staff and generous board members who worked together to connect thousands of donors and organizations,” said Blumberg.“I couldn't be more excited to join GREATER MSP as managing director of the Itasca Project and build on its legacy of civic engagement and innovative collaboration across sectors.”

The Itasca Project is a cross-sector alliance focused on strengthening the Minneapolis–Saint Paul region's civic ecosystem and identifying long-term issues that matter to the future prosperity and competitiveness of the region. Created 20 years ago, the Itasca Project became part of the GREATER MSP Partnership in 2022. Since its formation, Itasca's work with partners in the business, government, philanthropic, higher education and nonprofit sectors has advanced more and better early childhood education, increased the amount that businesses spend with local and diverse suppliers, improved career and college readiness among high school students and young adults, sparked additional support for affordable housing strategies and funding and catalyzed many other civic endeavors. Ballinger | Leafblad led the search.

“Jake joining as managing director of the Itasca Project marks an exciting new chapter for our region,” said Peter Frosch, President and CEO of the GREATER MSP Partnership.“His proven leadership, innovative thinking and passion for building a thriving, inclusive community will accelerate our work to build America's strongest civic ecosystem.”

“I'm thrilled to welcome Jake as our new managing director,” said Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune and incoming chair of the Itasca Project leadership committee.“Jake is full of energy and passion for Minnesota, and he will bring a strong new set of eyes to reimagine how this project can play a unique role to tackle some of the biggest opportunities for growing this region and community.”

The GiveMN Board of Directors has appointed Jenna Ray, GiveMN's deputy executive director and Chief Impact Officer, as interim executive director.

“GiveMN is grateful for Jake's nine years of leadership and his passion for the Minnesota civic sector; he has laid a tremendous foundation for us,” said Rev. Dr. Michael Self, Sr., Chair of the GiveMN Board of Directors.“We are excited about the future of our organization and its immense ability to grow giving and ignite generosity. While we look forward to the next great chapter in our evolution, we wish Jake nothing but the best in his next endeavor.”

About the GREATER MSP Partnership

GREATER MSP is the economic development partnership for the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul region. GREATER MSP is a coalition of more than 4,500 individuals from more than 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties and philanthropic organizations working together to accelerate competitiveness and inclusive economic growth of the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul region while leading the nation in tackling the most difficult challenges of the new economy. For more information, go to .

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program. Since 2009, more than 770,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $430 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools. RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities. Launched in 2009 by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

