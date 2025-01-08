Study Confirms Eyesafe® Blue Light Filtration Supports Sleep Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Eyesafe® CPF70 patented earns the prestigious SleepScore Labs Validation Seal for its measurable improvements in objective sleep quality.

- Dr. David Friess, Board Chair of the Eyesafe Vision Advisory BoardMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eyesafe, a global leader in blue light filtration technology, requirements, and advocacy, proudly announces the results of a SleepScore Labs validation study conducted on its CPF60 and CPF70 blue light filtering technology for mobile screen protection. The results affirm that Eyesafe solutions aid sleep quality.The rigorous study tracked over 1,400 nights of sleep of a group of 45 relevant consumers. Results demonstrated measurable improvements in objective sleep quality during the period when Eyesafe CPF70 screen protection was used, compared to when no screen protector was used. Significant enhancements were seen in critical areas such as SleepScore and BodyScore, reflecting improvement in overall sleep quality and in deep sleep quality.Participants not only experienced measurable improvements, but also reported significant perceived benefits. Specifically, 76% of participants felt the screen protector helped improve their sleep and 87% felt more refreshed upon waking. Moreover, 95% reported reduced eye strain or fatigue, with a perceived 50% decrease in eye strain severity while using the Eyesafe CPF70 screen protector.“Achieving the SleepScore Labs Validation Seal is a testament to Eyesafe's continued dedication to improving the health and wellbeing of users in an increasingly screen-centric world,” said Dr. David Friess, Board Chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board.“This milestone highlights our commitment to delivering products that are not only developed with doctors and backed by research, but also deeply impactful for our customers.”Holly Rus, PhD, Head of Scientific Research at SleepScore Labs, commented on the findings, saying,“The results of this study show that Eyesafe CPF70 blue light filtering technology had a meaningful impact on sleep. By reducing blue light exposure before bedtime, participants experienced not only improved sleep quality, but also perceived decreased eye strain and increased productivity, underscoring the importance of incorporating scientifically-backed solutions like Eyesafe into nighttime routines. It's exciting to work with partners that align so closely with our mission of advancing sleep science to enhance lives.”In addition to the findings for Eyesafe CPF70, the study evaluated the performance of Eyesafe CPF60 technology. Although there were no improvements in objectively measured sleep, 79% of study participants felt the screen protector helped improve their sleep and 76% felt more refreshed upon waking. Additionally, 89% noted reduced eye strain or fatigue, with a perceived 48% decrease in eye strain severity while using a screen protector featuring Eyesafe CPF60.The study highlights Eyesafe's dedication to developing, validating, and delivering innovative solutions designed to enhance visual comfort, support sleep quality and promote overall wellness. By addressing the increasing concerns associated with blue light exposure, Eyesafe continues to lead the way in providing trusted technology that meet the demands of a screen-dominated world more information about Eyesafe® and its blue light screen protectors, please visit eyesafe/screen-protection.About Eyesafe Eyesafe is a global leader in blue light management, including technology, requirements and verification solutions for displays and accessories. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of devices and aftermarket accessories sold by Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and others. Learn more at eyesafe.About SleepScore Labs SleepScore Labs is a global leader in sleep science, dedicated to improving sleep health through data-driven technology and research. Founded by a team of experts from ResMed, Philips, and other leaders in sleep medicine, SleepScore Labs has spent over 10 years advancing sleep technology. Utilizing over 5 million nights of sleep data from more than 230 individual sleep trials, and powered by Sleep, the most powerful sleep intelligence platform in the world, SleepScore Labs delivers product and digital health outcomes to partners across the globe. More information can be found at and .

