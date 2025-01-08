Carlsquare Expands North American Presence With Boston Office And Appointment Of Greg Hartlein As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare, a global bank, announced the opening of its Boston office, marking its third North American location after San Francisco (April 2023) and Vancouver (August 2023). Greg Hartlein has joined the firm as Managing Director to lead its healthcare advisory practice.

"The launch of our Boston office underscores our commitment to growing Carlsquare's footprint in North America," said Michael Moritz, Co-Founder and CEO of Carlsquare.

John Cooper, Co-Head of North America for Carlsquare added: "Greg's expertise, combined with our strong track record in healthcare technology ensures that our clients benefit from market insight, sector experience, and the global platform Carlsquare is known for."

"Greg is a proven professional with deep knowledge in healthcare technology," said Susan Blanco, Co-head of North America investment banking. "His breadth of experience, strong relationships and strategic approach will deepen and broaden our healthcare sector focus."

Hartlein joins Carlsquare with extensive experience in the investment banking and financial services industry, most recently with D.A. Davidson, where he helped opened the Boston office and was a senior member of the firm's technology investment banking team. He previously served as a banker with the technology teams of Stephens, ThinkEquity LLC, and Stifel. Hartlein said, "The Carlsquare team is characterized by entrepreneurial, culture-oriented, mission-driven professionals, much like our clients. I am thrilled to join this team, led by Susan and John in North America and in tight partnership with our European colleagues, to drive the continued growth of our healthcare technology franchise."



Carlsquare North America: A Growing Presence

Since launching its North American operations in 2023, Carlsquare has significantly expanded its team and capabilities, with Hartlein being the 16th banker to join the firm. The Boston office enhances Carlsquare's ability to serve clients along the U.S. East Coast, building on the success of its San Francisco and Vancouver locations. Globally, Carlsquare completed 70 transactions in 2024 with a total deal value of $3.4 billion; solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for cross-border and domestic transactions.

About Carlsquare

Carlsquare is a global technology investment bank with 25 years of experience advising companies on M&A, capital markets, and strategic matters. With 180+ bankers across 8 countries, Carlsquare combines local expertise with a global network, connecting clients to private equity, strategic buyers, and investors worldwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Carlsquare, LLC

