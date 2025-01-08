X-Tosis To Present At Seed Showcase 2025 Alongside The J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Present Breakthrough Research Approach for a New Generation of Neurodegenerative Therapeutics









GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-tosis , Inc., a pre-clinical biotech company transforming the treatment of neurodegenerative and mitochondrial dysfunction-related diseases, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Seed Showcase, part of Biotech ShowcaseTM 2025.

Chief Executive Officer, Erin Henderson, will present the Company's groundbreaking approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and highlight the novel mechanism of action targeting VDAC1 oligomerization inhibition.

“We believe VDAC1 oligomerization inhibition, and the resulting restoration of mitochondrial function, will be the foundation of the next generation of neurodegenerative therapeutics. Through this approach, our MitoXTSTM platform has shown prevention of cognitive decline, reduction in neuronal death, and mitigation of inflammation, helping to interrupt disease progression in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's animal models,” said Erin Henderson, CEO of X-tosis, Inc.“We look forward to presenting the overview of our MitoXTSTM platform at this year's Seed Showcase.”

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM PT

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

Conference Location

Biotech Showcase - Seed Showcase 2024 Hilton San Francisco - Union Square

333 O'Farrell Street, Ballroom Level San Francisco, CA 94102

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact the Biotech Showcase representative or contact Erin Henderson at ... .

About X-tosis, Inc.

X-tosis is an innovative company dedicated to preventing and treating neurodegenerative diseases. By developing novel therapies, they improve patient outcomes, empower physicians, and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. More than 64 million people were diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in 2023. The numbers are projected to increase to over 164 million by 2050 reaching a projected economic burden of more than $10 trillion. X-tosis has translated more than 20 years of advanced research in mitochondrial dysfunction into a well-validated, commercial-ready small molecule platform to improve the lives of millions of people. For more information, please visit

About MitoXTSTM

MitoXTSTM is a patented family of small molecules that inhibits VDAC1 protein oligomerization on the outer mitochondrial membrane, thereby reducing reactive oxidative stress, preventing mitochondrial dysfunction, inhibiting inflammsome activation and preventing cell death. Proof of concept preclinical studies in Alzheimer's disease have demonstrated cognitive improvement and in Parkinson's disease a return of brain dopamine levels to baseline. MitoXTSTM has been evaluated in more than 20 indications.

Licensing opportunities are available for multiple indications.

About Seed Showcase

Seed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 17th year, Biotech Showcase is a

well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long

Contact

CEO

Erin Henderson

X-tosis

...

+13523631863

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at