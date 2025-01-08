Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Excelsior Orthopaedics Data Breach
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsior Orthopaedics (“Excelsior”), an orthopaedic healthcare provider, recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident on June 23, 2024,1 which impacted the personal information of approximately 357,000 people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' demographic information, driver's license numbers, medical information, health insurance information, and financial information.2
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Excelsior related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Excelsior, you may be entitled to compensation.
If you have received a notification from Excelsior which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
