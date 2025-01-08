California Wildfires And Worsening Outdoor Air Quality Drive Increased Demand For Air Purifiers, Says Kronos Advanced Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Sees Potential Surge in Air Purifier Sales as Southern California Wildfires Highlight Need for Clean Indoor Air Solutions

Los Angeles, CA , Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – January 8, 2025 – KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) (“KNOS” or the“Company”), a leader in innovation-driven air purification technology, announces expedited and discounts on its home, school, and small business air purifier products and graphene face masks in response to the worsening wildfire conditions in Southern California.

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Southern California Air Quality

As wildfires rage across Southern California, local municipalities are issuing air quality alerts due to the dangerous levels of smoke pollution. The American Lung Association recently ranked Los Angeles-Long Beach as the most polluted metropolitan area in the U.S. for 2024, underscoring the urgent need for effective air quality solutions.

Kronos CEO Greg Rubin commented:

“Smoke from these devastating wildfires is disrupting lives, forcing evacuations, and making air quality unbearable, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Now is the time to invest in Kronos® air purifiers and our biocompatible graphene masks to protect your family and loved ones from harmful pollutants.”

Expert Warnings on Health Risks from Wildfire Smoke

Authorities warn that wildfire smoke can severely impact public health, especially vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with asthma or heart conditions. Particulate matter (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke is particularly harmful, capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and even entering the bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory issues, heart attacks, and strokes.

CNN reported that the Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed over 1,000 structures and burned more than 5,000 acres, prompting the evacuation of 70,000 residents. With emergency services stretched to their limits, maintaining indoor air quality has become a vital concern for residents throughout Los Angeles County.

Protect Your Indoor Air Quality with patented, FDA cleared Kronos Air Purifiers.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) sets the strictest standards for air purifiers in the U.S., focusing on air cleaning efficacy. Kronos manufacturer is CARB registered, and our air purifiers are fully compliant with CARB regulations, offering superior performance while ensuring environmental safety.

Kronos Advanced Technologies offers a line of smart, patented air purifiers designed to remove 99.98% of airborne pollutants, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses. Unlike traditional HEPA filters, Kronos air purifiers use reusable filters, significantly reducing the cost of ownership.

Kronos Air Purifier Models:

Model 3: Compact, powerful, and energy-efficient, ideal for small spaces.

Model 5: FDA-cleared, suitable for rooms up to 1,400 sq. ft., and perfect for bedrooms and living rooms.

Model 8: Designed for large spaces up to 3,000 sq. ft., including schools, hospitals, and businesses, with the highest CADR in its class.

Tesla Air: A specialized air purifier for vehicles, ensuring clean air during travel.

Kronos also offers the Fit Air personal air purifier, perfect for outdoor activities during smoky conditions.

Special Offers for Affected Communities

To support residents impacted by the wildfires, Kronos is offering a 10% discount and affordable monthly payment plans for all air purifier products. To claim the discount, visit KronosAIR.com and use the code SAFEAIR10 at checkout.

In addition, Kronos manufactures USA-made, biocompatible graphene face masks, capable of filtering over 99% of the smallest pollutants, viruses, and bacteria. These masks provide a critical layer of protection for outdoor exposure. Learn more at Kronos Graphene Masks.

Community Support and Commitment

“Once again, we are committed to supporting our communities during this crisis,” added Greg Rubin, Kronos CEO.“Our donation program has already helped public schools across California, but we felt compelled to do more. With wildfire smoke making the air unhealthy for everyone, we're ensuring our air purification solutions are accessible to homes, schools, and workplaces.”

Why Choose Kronos Air Purifiers?

No Filter Replacements: Kronos air purifiers use innovative eHEPATM technology with reusable filters, reducing maintenance costs.

Energy-Efficient Design: Low power consumption for sustainable use.

Advanced Technology: Industry-leading air purification that surpasses HEPA standards.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses, but also do not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

Kronos Air 5G - Model 3 air purifier combines powerful eHEPATM technology with a compact form factor up to 6 times smaller than other air purifiers, with reusable filters.

FDA Cleared MODEL 5: Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v). - our most popular air purifier.

MODEL 8: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc .

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can vary in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types - to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology - replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration-type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Coronaviruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real-world environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise TM - Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

As previously announced: Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) released news in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company's manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos' patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With the additional FDA clearance for our flagship Model 8 product, Kronos® can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home healthcare settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos' commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins, as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal:

Follow KNOS on Twitter:

Follow KNOS on Facebook:

Follow KNOS on Instagram:

Follow KNOS on YouTube: @KronosAdvancedTechnologies

Follow KNOS on Reddit:

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn:

Contact us via ...

Disclaimer

This filing does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Health Disclaimer

The information contained in this news release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice or as a substitute for professional healthcare advice. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KNOS" or the "Company") does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products mentioned in this release, including the Kronos Air 5G air purifier and graphene face masks, are designed to improve air quality by capturing and destroying airborne particles, including bacteria and viruses. However, the effectiveness of these products in preventing illness or disease has not been established for all conditions, and individual results may vary. The statements made in this release regarding the potential effectiveness of our products against specific pathogens, such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, and other viral and bacterial infections are based on laboratory tests and real-world applications, including FDA 510(k) Class II medical device clearance. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory body and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should consult their healthcare professional before using any air purification or sterilization products, especially if they have any underlying health conditions or concerns. The information provided in this release is not intended to replace the advice of healthcare professionals. If you have any questions or concerns about your health or the use of our products, please consult your physician or another qualified healthcare provider. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the efficacy of its products in any specific situation or for any specific individual. The Company does not assume any liability for the use or misuse of the information provided in this release or for any reliance on the information provided. For more detailed information about our products and their intended use, please visit our website at or contact our customer service team. Your use of our products is subject to our terms and conditions, which can be found on our website.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (), press releases, OTC markets filings, public conference calls, and via our corporate social media accounts listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed material. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time. Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Tel: (716) OTC-KNOS (716-682-5667) for SMS texts only