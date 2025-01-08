Evertreen Partners With Agent Ai For A Greener Future: Supporting The Christmas Planting Round

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We at Evertreen are excited to announce our new partnership with Agent Ai, a company that shares our commitment to environmental sustainability. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to global reforestation and ecological impact, as we work together to support the Christmas Planting Round in regions such as Madagascar and Kenya.

In 2024, Agent Ai established the Agent Ai Forest through our platform, committing to a monthly contribution that continues to expand its impact over time. Their contribution is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and social impact. Every tree planted through our efforts plays a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, rebuilding vital habitats, combating soil degradation, and creating economic opportunities for local communities.

"We are proud to partner with Agent Ai in supporting this impactful mission," said Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen.

"Through our partnership, we not only contribute to environmental recovery, but also create meaningful opportunities for local farming communities, strengthening the positive ripple effects of reforestation."

At Evertreen, we connect over 3,000 local farmers to our global tree-planting efforts, leveraging satellite technology to track the growth, photosynthetic activity, and environmental impact of every tree. This transparency ensures that companies like Agent Ai can directly measure their impact, demonstrating their environmental commitment with verified results.

About Agent AI

Agent AI empowers individuals to work smarter with AI agents that handle repetitive tasks, freeing people to focus on what they do best. Founded by the cofounder and CTO of HubSpot, the company envisions a future where creating AI agents is as common as building web apps, driving innovation and unlocking human potential.

Through this partnership, Agent Ai continues to inspire companies worldwide to adopt sustainable and impactful business strategies, focusing on innovative environmental solutions.

To learn more about Agent Ai's commitment to sustainability and its partnership with Evertreen, visit . To discover how Evertreen is combating deforestation through technology and community efforts, visit .

