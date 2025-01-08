(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity

contract as of December, 31 2024

Paris - La Défense, – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



0 share 4,724,749 €



Number of transactions executed in H2 2024 buy side: 7,342

Number of transactions executed in H2 2024 sell side: 7,546

Volume exchanged in H2 2024 buy side: 1,838,052 shares for 13,760,972.22€ Volume exchanged in H2 2024 sell side: 1,838,052 shares for 13,733,447.97€

It is reminded that as of June 30, 2024 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



0 share 4,752,273 €

