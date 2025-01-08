Deadline Alert: Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming January 27, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rentokil Initial plc (“Rentokil” or the“Company”) (NYSE: RTO ) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between December 1, 2023 and September 10, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR RENTOKIL INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 18, 2024, Rentokil released its first quarter 2024 financial results, disclosing that organic revenue growth in North America increased by only 1.5% year-over-year, below prior guidance of 2% for the first quarter. On this news, Rentokil's stock price fell $2.64, or 9.3%, to close at $25.61 per ADS on April 18, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 11, 2024, Rentokil issued an unscheduled“Trading Update,” disclosing that it now expected only 1% North America organic revenue growth for the second half of 2024, explaining that“the trading performance in July and August was lower than anticipated,” and that“there has also been some modest disruption to organic growth from branch integration.” The Company further stated that the issues were“a manifestation of execution challenges.”

On this news, Rentokil's stock price fell $6.65, or 21%, to close at $24.95 per ADS on September 11, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rentokil experienced levels of disruption in the early pilots of the Terminix integration; (2) Rentokil experienced significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges integrating Terminix; (3) the disruption and execution challenges imperiled Rentokil's integration plan for Terminix; (4) Rentokil and Terminix were still two separate businesses that were not yet integrated; (5) Rentokil's failure to integrate Terminix negatively impacted the Company's business and operations, particularly organic revenue growth in North America; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rentokil ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 27, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

