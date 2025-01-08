عربي


FORVIA: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Forming The Share Capital


1/8/2025 11:46:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 8 January 2025

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial Markets Authority)
__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date Number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of exercisable voting rights (2)
31 December 2024 197,089,340 231,220,942 219,304,702

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.

Attachment

  • Déclaration nombre d'actions et droits de vote au 31 déc 2024_VA

MENAFN08012025004107003653ID1109069284


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

