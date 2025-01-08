Americans Weigh In: International Food Information Council Releases New Research Examining Perceptions Around Obesity & Weight Loss Medications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans' Perceptions of Obesity Medications

Washington, DC, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Food Information Council (IFIC) has published a new survey examining Americans' attitudes and perceptions toward obesity medications. The IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans' Perceptions of Obesity Medications reveals significant insights into the growing awareness and interest in prescription medications as a tool for weight management.

Americans Struggle With Weight Management & Seek Solutions

Obesity affects 40.3% of U.S. adults, and rises to 73.6% when including overweight individuals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The IFIC Spotlight Survey reveals that nearly half of Americans (42%) are actively trying to lose weight, consistent with findings from previous IFIC surveys that show weight loss is a major motivator for dietary choices.

When asked about factors affecting their body weight, most Americans believe that what and how much they eat and drink have the greatest influence, compared to when, why, or where they eat and drink. Additionally, 57% feel less control over their eating habits when dining out or snacking.

“Data show that many Americans are actively trying to lose weight and considering multiple factors in the process,” says IFIC President and CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN.“The surge in popularity of weight loss medications over the past year reflects increased awareness, extensive media coverage, and open discussions among health professionals, celebrities, and the public. Given the relatively recent rise in their use, we aim to understand the American perspective: What motivates individuals to pursue-or avoid-these medications? What is their overall impact, and what implications do they hold for food, nutrition, and public health?”

More Than 4 In 10 Americans Show Interest In Weight Loss Medications

Forty-four percent of Americans express some level of interest-ranging from“extremely interested” to“slightly interested”-in taking prescription weight loss drugs. While nearly half (47%) report no interest, 3% report currently taking these medications.

Among those interested, 56% are motivated by a desire to lose weight, while 48% say they would use the medications to feel better about themselves. Additionally, 25% express interest to reduce how often they think about food.

“We see a significant number of respondents showing interest in these medications, alongside a mix of positive and negative feedback,” says IFIC Senior Director, Food & Nutrition, Milton Stokes, PhD, MPH, RD, FAND.“Could this growing interest stem from increasing awareness? Although these drugs aren't entirely new, one-third of Americans say they've heard 'a lot' about prescription weight-loss medications over the past year. That connection is hard to ignore.”

Lifestyle & Consumption Impacts Of Obesity Medications

Many respondents interested in obesity medications believe these drugs could improve aspects of their overall health and well-being. Nearly half think they would drink more water (44%), choose healthier foods (37%), and consume more fruits and vegetables (35%).

However, barriers remain. Among those not interested, 48% feel they do not need to lose weight, and 45% prefer non-medication approaches. Cost is another significant concern, cited by 20% of respondents.

The survey also suggests that medications could influence consumption habits, potentially reducing the intake of packaged foods and meals eaten away from home. These findings highlight how Americans view these treatments as tools to improve their lifestyle.

“Pharmacological and surgical interventions can be effective but are not substitutes for improving dietary quality and overall nutrition,” adds Stokes.“These tools should be part of a comprehensive approach that includes nutrition therapy and lifestyle changes.”

The Role Of Nutrition Professionals & A Call For Education

Registered Dietitians and healthcare professionals play an essential role in addressing the potential nutrition and lifestyle challenges associated with obesity medications-these drugs can cause side effects like nausea or constipation and require dietary adjustments to reduce lean muscle loss and ensure adequate nutrient intake. Exercise is also a critical component to overall health and well-being.

“This research offers critical insights for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and researchers into public perceptions of obesity medications and their impact on health behaviors,” says Reinhardt Kapsak.“The findings underscore the importance of personalized care that combines pharmacological and non-pharmacological strategies. Understanding these perceptions and motivations can help address barriers and support education efforts around effective obesity treatments.”

View the full survey here .

Research Methodology

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) commissioned an online survey among U.S. consumers to measure knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about prescription drugs for weight loss. Data was collected from October 11-17, 2024, via an online survey of 1,000 Americans aged 18 years to 80+ years, and responses were weighted to ensure proportional results. The Bayesian confidence level for the survey sample (n=1000) is 3.5, which is roughly equivalent to a margin of error of ±3.1 at the 95% confidence level.

CONTACT: Jenny Phillips International Food Information Council 585-747-8717 ...