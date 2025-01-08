Leo Tarkovsky Named New CEO Of Clinical Education Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Education Alliance (CEA), a global leader in continuing medical education and healthcare communications serving the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Tarkovsky as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tarkovsky brings over 25 years of experience as a life sciences commercialization leader, with a proven track record of driving transformative growth through innovative medical communications, integrated marketing, and omnichannel strategies. Throughout his career, Tarkovsky has excelled in driving operational transformations, spearheading digital enablement initiatives, and unlocking value through major M&A initiatives, while consistently showcasing exceptional leadership, strategic business acumen, and the ability to foster strong stakeholder engagement.

"I am thrilled to be joining Clinical Education Alliance," said Tarkovsky. "CEA's legacy of seamlessly bridging cutting-edge medical science with real-world practice has solidified its position as a trusted partner to the world's leading life science companies. By empowering healthcare professionals with knowledge and translating life-changing scientific advances into actionable insights, CEA will continue playing a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes. I believe that with our team's unparalleled expertise in scientific storytelling, best-in-class technological and analytical capabilities, and steadfast commitment to service excellence, we are poised to not only drive strong business results for our industry partners, but also redefine the future of medical education and communication."

"On behalf of the entire Board, we are excited to welcome Leo as the new CEO of Clinical Education Alliance," said J.P. Fingado, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Clinical Education Alliance. "Leo brings meaningful expertise in medical education and communication, and his track record of delivering growth makes him the ideal candidate to lead our company during this important time."

Prior to joining Clinical Education Alliance, Tarkovsky served as Chief Commercial Officer at Fingerpaint Group, where he successfully scaled the organization and implemented innovative solutions that strengthened its integrated, multidisciplinary service platform.

About Clinical Education Alliance

Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) is transforming healthcare professional education and medical communications through its integration of scientific expertise and cutting-edge delivery platforms. As a global leader, CEA partners with leading medical experts to create compelling live and digital experiences that advance clinical practice. Through its comprehensive educational programs and strategic medical communications, CEA empowers millions of healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver better patient outcomes and shape the future of medicine. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Alex Parnes

[email protected]

SOURCE Clinical Education Alliance (CEA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED