HIP Video Promo Presents: Susan Aquila Releases Brand New Music Video For ERUPTION

Electric violinist Susan Aquila drops epic new instrumental rock track "ERUPTION"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It might be the most famous instrumental in the rock canon. Walk into any guitar store, and one's likely to see a six-string aspirant. That hailstorm of high notes, those legato passages, those hammer-ons, and pedal-assisted dive bombs: it can only be“Eruption,” the 1976 stormer from the debut Van Halen album. For nearly five decades, it's inspired everybody with a musical instrument and an unquenchable desire to exhibit their talent.

Susan Aquila hardly needs to show off. Her résumé speaks for itself. She's played with the best, including Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Kanye West, and Metallica. Her energy, intelligence, formidable chops, and ability to synthesize musical styles on the fly have made her a favorite of musical directors, Broadway producers, movie scorers, and everybody else with a show to put on. Her version of“Eruption” condenses everything that makes her great into two expressive minutes. But it's also a chance for her to stand up for her axe, and show that she can do everything the guitarists can and more - because this is what Van Halen realized for the electric violin.

It's not quite as radical as it sounds. Musical daredevils have been drawn to the fiddle long before amplifiers were even invented. Playing“Eruption” is always a risk, and Susan Aquila loves to chase the impossible. Her take on the track has no shortage of flash: notes come in a mind-bending flurry, the articulation is crisp and precise, and Aquila explores the sonic range of her instrument from the soaring high tones to the diabolical bottom end. But she also teases out the classical underpinnings of“Eruption,” and the structure that was always present within the maelstrom. Eddie Van Halen would have been proud.

The kinetic clip for“Eruption” opens with Susan Aquila alone onstage, bathed in violet light, bow raised, violin tucked under her chin, and her long blonde hair cascading over the body of her instrument. Viewers don't see her facial expression immediately, but when they do, she's ecstatic: enraptured by the beauty of speed, the majesty of sound, and the thrill of discovery. They're shown her battery of sound processors and foot switches - distortion for those big multi-string power chords, wah-wah for the lead passages, whammy for notes that she bends so far she's practically tying them into knots. But the real special effect is the artist herself. Her passion and precision are invested in every measure. Who knew a violin could do all of this? Well, she did.

