PITTCO INVESTS IN GROUPS360


1/8/2025 11:01:34 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Groups360 LLC ("Groups360") through special purpose entity PDI Hospitality, LP.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Groups360 uses its proprietary platform to bring the $1.1 trillion group hotel and event market online. Having partnered and integrated with six of the largest hotel brands in the world, Groups360 is well positioned to streamline and simplify customer experiences, saving customers time, energy and cost.

"With a talented management team and critical brand partnerships, Groups360 has both the resources and the reach to finally bring the market for group events online. We are pleased to partner with this team as they enter a new phase of growth," said Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer Henry Guy.

"Groups360 continues to reshape the Group Travel industry, making the process of a group booking simple, transparent and efficient for both hotels and event organizers," said Groups360 Executive Chairman, Dave Kloeppel. "We are excited to partner with Pittco as we continue to drive significant growth through all of our platforms and product offerings."

About Pittco Management, LLC
 Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in
Memphis,
Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: .

Media Contact:
Pittco Management, LLC
[email protected]
901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC

PR Newswire

