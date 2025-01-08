MYOS Corp. Encourages Partnering With Pets For Muscle Health And Longevity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYOS Corp ., a leader in proactive muscle supplements, encourages partnering with your pet to achieve shared longevity and muscle health goals. As cutting-edge biotech explores longevity solutions for pets, studies reveal that people with dogs often live longer, highlighting the connection between pets and healthy aging. Research also points to Fortetropin® , a patented, natural bioactive compound found in all MYOS muscle supplements, including MYOS PET Muscle Formula, clinically shown to support muscle health in both dogs and cats.









“While we await advancements in extending our pets' lifespans, maintaining muscle mass is essential for preserving mobility and vitality at every life stage,” said Dr. Kelly Fishman, DVM, CVA, CCRT, founder of Strut Animal Mobility Specialists , who serves on the veterinary advisory board at MYOS PET.“I've seen remarkable results using Fortetropin in post-surgical rehabilitation and trust the science behind it, which is why I recommend MYOS PET as part of a comprehensive health strategy.”

Fortetropin, an advanced nutritional supplement derived from fertilized raw egg yolk, is supported by numerous clinical studies demonstrating its ability to boost muscle protein synthesis and reduce muscle loss. A study at Kansas State University showed that Fortetropin improved post-surgical recovery in dogs following TPLO (tibial plateau leveling osteotomy), a procedure similar to ACL repair in humans. At North Carolina State University, a study revealed that 70% of cats experienced increased lean muscle mass on Fortetropin, with no adverse side effects. Additionally, a human study published in The Journals of Gerontology found that Fortetropin increased muscle protein synthesis by 18% in men and women in their 60s, even without added exercise.









“MYOS Corp has invested significant time and resources into the science behind Fortetropin, and multiple research studies on both people and pets validate its effectiveness in preserving muscle mass, reducing muscle loss, and supporting recovery from injury or surgery,” said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS Corp.“Fortetropin is more than a dietary supplement, it's a science-driven strategy for muscle health that empowers people and their pets to lead stronger, healthier lives at any age.”









MYOS PET Muscle Formula is available for dogs and cats at as well as Amazon and Chewy . MYOS VET , an optimized veterinary-exclusive formula with BCAA (branched-chain amino acids) is also available. Made in the United States with globally sourced ingredients, MYOS PET products are hormone and antibiotic-free.

Studies consistently highlight the connection between regular exercise, proper nutrition, stress reduction, and longevity for both humans and pets. Fishman emphasizes that adopting healthy habits together can make you and your pet an ideal health team. Alongside Fortetropin, she recommends supplements like probiotics , to boost gut health and immunity, and collagen , to support joint, skin, and connective tissue health, which are key factors for maintaining mobility and resilience as pets age.

For more information on making muscle health a shared longevity goal for you and your pet with Fortetropin®, visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







CONTACT: Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | ... Pitch Publicity®