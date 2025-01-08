Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Harvesting System by Type, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.

The global cell harvesting system market size was estimated to be USD 6.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.60 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Advances in biotechnology and medical research, rising demand for regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing investments in cell-based research and therapies, and technological advancements in cell harvesting systems will all drive market growth.



As the demand for biological products, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, continues to rise, the need for efficient harvesting systems becomes increasingly important. In March 2024, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a medical technology company, partnered with the CiRA Foundation, a public interest organization focused on advancing the transfer of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells to industry. This collaboration aims to promote the widespread use of iPS cells for a variety of new therapeutic applications.

By type, the manual system segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell harvesting system market in 2023 owing to the lower cost, widespread availability, and ease of use in research and clinical settings. For instance, in June 2023, Teleflex Inc., a leading global provider of medical technologies, partnered with Shenzhen Insighters Medical Technology Co., Ltd. to become the exclusive distributor of the Insighters Video Laryngoscope system, which is used to inspect the upper glottic airway and facilitate endotracheal intubation. Additionally, the automated system segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for efficiency, reduced risk of contamination, and improved scalability in large-scale biopharmaceutical production.

By application, the peripheral blood segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell harvesting system market in 2023 owing to the increased utilization of stem cell therapies, hematological treatments, and immunotherapies. For instance, in June 2023, VITA Medical, Inc., a regenerative medicine company that leads the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a premarket approval (PMA) supplement for the use of its RECELL System to treat full-thickness skin defects. Additionally, the adipose tissue segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in regenerative medicine and the increasing use of adipose-derived stem cells in cosmetic and therapeutic applications.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell harvesting system market in 2023 owing to the rising number of surgeries, cell-based treatments, and the integration of cell harvesting systems in specialized care. For instance, in February 2023, TheWell Bioscience, a pioneer of 3D cell culture platforms for precision medicine, cell therapy, and biomanufacturing, introduced a revolutionary developed cell harvesting system that recovers organoids and cells faster and more efficiently. The VitroGel Organoid Recovery Solution is the first of its type, able to recover organoids from both animal-derived extracellular matrix (ECM) and synthetic VitroGel hydrogels. The solution can dissociate animal-based ECM in 2 minutes and finish the whole cell harvesting procedure in 15 minutes, as opposed to more than 60 minutes for the market's best recovery solution. VitroGel Organoid Recovery Solution is designed to quickly and efficiently recover high-quality intact organoids for passaging, cryopreservation, or future biochemical investigation. Additionally, the academic institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of research activities in cell-based therapies and growing government and private sector funding for life science research.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of key market players, advanced biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing adoption of cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing focus on biotechnology research, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding investments in stem cell research and regenerative medicine initiatives.

For instance, in July 2024, Bioserve India is pleased to announce the launch of its breakthrough stem cell products in India. REPROCELL's new products aim to encourage innovation in scientific research and drug development, as well as advances in regenerative medicine and therapeutic discovery in the Indian market. The stem cell market is a fast-growing business that offers a diverse range of services and products. Numerous industries operate in the stem cell market, performing key functions such as research and development, production, and distribution of stem cell treatment products.

Report Scope



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Product and Services, Grade, Application, and End User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Sartorius AG

Cell Harvesting System Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Manual Automated

Cell Harvesting System Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Umbilical Cord

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood

Adipose Tissue Others

Cell Harvesting System Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospital

Clinic

Academic Institutes R&D Centers

