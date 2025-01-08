Orium And JIBE Partner To Bring Modern Commerce Solutions To More Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Orium , the leading composable commerce specialist in the Americas, today announced a strategic in JIBE , a digital commerce agency known for its expertise in developing modern commerce solutions on the Shopify platform. This investment strengthens an already successful partnership, including shared clients like the fast-growing Leggings, and positions the two companies to expand their reach as sister firms. By combining Orium's focus on complex enterprise clients with JIBE's expertise in the mid-market, the two businesses will better support brands at any stage of their commerce journey, helping them adapt and scale with composable technologies.

"Orium and JIBE are united by a shared goal: helping businesses succeed with modern commerce technology," said Jason Cottrell, CEO and Founder of Orium. "This partnership allows us to offer solutions that are flexible, scalable, and tailored to the unique needs of businesses at the mid-market and enterprise-level. Our shared expertise ensures we're positioned to support clients in navigating the rapidly evolving commerce landscape."

Orium and JIBE bring complementary strengths to their engagements, combining Orium's deep expertise in modern headless and composable commerce architectures with JIBE's specialized Shopify solution engineering. Together, they offer clients the proven ability to deliver tailored, scalable solutions. Their partnership leverages advanced modular and API-first technologies to drive innovation and help businesses achieve growth and agility, regardless of their starting point.

"This partnership enables us to address the unique needs of mid-market businesses, an often underserved segment that demands both expertise and agility," said Steve Krueger, CEO of JIBE. "With Orium's enterprise commerce expertise and JIBE's proven strength in the mid-market, we're enhancing our ability to serve both scale-ups and enterprise brands."

By offering specialized services tailored to different business needs, Orium and JIBE are setting a new standard in modern commerce, empowering clients like Leggings to meet evolving customer expectations and achieve their goals.

About Orium

Orium is the leading composable commerce specialist in the Americas, helping businesses build flexible, future-ready technology architectures. Specializing in helping brands scale efficiently with deep capabilities in data-driven experience design, AI implementation, and platform engineering, Orium brings over a decade of award-winning experience to enterprise commerce engagements. Orium works closely with best-in-class technology partners to bring modern commerce experiences to life. Orium is a certified B Corp and part of Tercera 's portfolio of leading professional services firms. More information can be found at .

About JIBE

Since 2009, mid-market brands and founders have entrusted JIBE to strengthen their ecommerce performance with expertise, dedication, and measurable success. By partnering with renowned brands such as Arc'teryx, 7mesh, Aspen Clean, Myodetox, Grouse Mountain, Nest Designs, and Organika, JIBE fosters true collaborations to plan, build, execute, and scale multi-channel, ecommerce-driven businesses. More information can be found at thejibe .

