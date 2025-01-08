Capillary Technologies Expands Partnership With Adobe To Deliver Best-In-Class Customer Engagement & Loyalty Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Aneesh ReddyMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capillary Technologies , the leading global loyalty provider that delivers AI-powered loyalty solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with Adobe as an official Adobe Partner for the Adobe Experience Cloud. This partnership marks a key milestone in our overall company strategy to strengthen strategic alliances and platform integrations. By integrating Capillary's loyalty platform with Adobe Experience Cloud, we enable our mutual customers to incorporate loyalty events and activities seamlessly within their Adobe ecosystem.With this strengthened collaboration, brands can harness the power of Capillary's award-winning loyalty management solutions alongside Adobe's suite of marketing, analytics, and experience tools. Together, we empower brands to enrich customer journeys, foster deeper customer engagement, and deliver highly personalized experiences at scale.Aneesh Reddy , CEO of Capillary Technologies, shared on this announcement,“We are excited to join the Adobe ecosystem, combining our deep loyalty expertise with Adobe's powerful marketing capabilities. As the loyalty landscape evolves beyond traditional points programs to data-driven, personalized experiences, this partnership enables global enterprises to seamlessly orchestrate sophisticated loyalty strategies within their Adobe marketing stack. With many of our Fortune 100 clients already leveraging Adobe's CDP and marketing automation solutions, this integration will help brands create more meaningful custom connections while driving measurable business impact through next-generation loyalty solutions.”About Capillary Technologies:Capillary Technologies is a managed SaaS solution powering 500+ loyalty programs with its best-in-class loyalty technology platform and expert services. Founded in 2012, Capillary has a strong global presence across the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East working with 400+ brands like Tata, PUMA, Shell, Metro, Petron, Domino's, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. The platform's suite of products – Loyalty+, Engage+, Rewards+, Insights+; are all AI-powered and sit on top of a powerful consumer data platform that has touched over a billion end customers. Marquee investors like Avataar Ventures, Filter Capital, Sequoia Capital, Warburg Pincus & more back capillary. For more information, visit .About Adobe Experience Cloud:Adobe Experience Cloud is a complete set of applications and services built to give businesses the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences. From marketing automation and content management to analytics and personalization, Adobe Experience Cloud is designed to empower businesses to create, manage, and optimize the entire customer journey.

