"Human trafficking is the gravest evil of our time, with almost 50 million people enslaved worldwide – 12 million of them children.This year alone, the number of missing children surged from 85,000 in 2023 to over 325,000. We are blessed to have a leader like President Donald Trump, who will prioritize action on behalf of these innocent with Tom Homan leading the charge," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Goya Cares

encourages community collaboration by recognizing this growing epidemic and working collectively to raise awareness and provide education that will help protect our youth.

"In my 34 years of service I have dealt with too many tragic stories of young children being trafficked into this country and victimized into forced labor, the sex trade and worse. It is time for this entire nation to join together and be united to end trafficking and save these children. They are all a gift from God," said Tom Homan, incoming Border Czar under President Trump. "The Trump administration will work to ensure the safety of children and our commitment to finding those that have been lost in the nation."

Through its partnership with Sara Carter and Tom Homan, Goya Cares will amplify its efforts to protect, educate, and advocate for children's mental health and overall well-being.



"I've witnessed the horrors of human trafficking firsthand, including children as young as four traveling alone with strangers and young girls broken by multiple rapes. We have a duty, as a nation, to fight back and protect the vulnerable, and to find those lost in our system who were taken in by traffickers," said Sara Carter, investigative columnist and Fox News Contributor. "It's our responsibility and our moral obligation, and it's what God calls us to do."

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide.

The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table.

