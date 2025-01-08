THUNDEROBOT Debuts At CES 2025 To Unleash The Infinite Potential Of Esports Gear By Powerful Esports Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2025, the world's largest annual consumer trade show, kicked off in Las Vegas of America on January 7th, 2025, with more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,800 companies. As a high-performance esports equipment brand incubated by Haier Group, THUNDEROBOT showcased its comprehensive innovation capabilities in high-performance esports equipment under the theme“Powerful Esports Momentum”.







At this event, THUNDEROBOT unveiled a range of flagship products encompassing esports laptops, smart glasses, monitors, desktops, and peripherals. Among these, the world's first THUNDEROBOT ZERO series of high-performance gaming laptops took the spotlight. This series is powered by the latest Intel's Core Ultra 200HX (codenamed Arrow Lake-HX) processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU. Notably, the flagship ZERO 18 model incorporates a triple-fan“Xiu Technology 2.0” cooling system with seven copper heat pipes and phase-change thermal grease to ensure optimal thermal management even under intense use. Additionally, the introduction of an 18-inch Hummingbird eye-care display with high refresh rates has significantly enhanced the immersive user experience. Each machine will undergo default color calibration to provide accurate color settings.







Meanwhile, the MACHENIKE Light 16 Pro has received much attention for its superior performance and unique design. The model is initially equipped with the highly awaited NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU, ensuring robust computing and graphic processing power. Its display features a 16.0-inch esports monitor with 2.5K resolution and a 300Hz ultra-high refresh rate, complemented by a brightness of 500 nits and default color calibration. Furthermore, the model is available with DDR5 6400MT/s memory and PCIe 5.0 high-speed SSD, delivering fast data transfer speed and near-instant game load. For the appearance design, the color contrast design and the industry's first left-side RGB atmosphere light set it apart from other game laptops.

In addition, THUNDEROBOT made its first foray into the smart glasses arena with three revolutionary models. Among them, the world's first full-color waveguide optical AI+AR smart glasses, featuring Micro OLED display and a 48MP camera, promise real-time information and immersive AR experiences. Another AR glasses that support a virtual 150-inch giant screen projection is set for a January 25th launch on in China.







In terms of peripherals, THUNDEROBOT also launched an array of flagship new products, including the world's first MACHENIKE G6 Pro gaming controller with the hot swappable structure of joysticks and the THUNDEROBOT G80 gaming controller with the modular design. Through innovative design, these peripherals bring players a more accurate and flexible operating experience, highlighting THUNDEROBOT's comprehensive layout in the ecological construction of esports.

At CES 2025, THUNDEROBOT further solidified its leadership in the global esports market through the design concept of "maximizing aesthetics and performance" of products, as well as multi-category ecological innovation. By keeping a close eye on user needs, THUNDEROBOT will continue to launch cutting-edge products to elevate the esports industry to new heights.



