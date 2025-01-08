Lakewood Ranch Named Top-Selling Multi-Generational Community In The U.S. For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood Ranch has once again been named the top-selling multi-generational community in the United States, with 2,210 home sales in 2024, reaffirming its status as America's Favorite Place to Call Home SM.

For over 30 years, Lakewood Ranch has fostered a vibrant sense of place, belonging, and connection. Its diversity of experiences, access to nature and services, and top-quality and healthcare make the community popular with families, young professionals, empty nesters, and retirees alike.

"Lakewood Ranch's multi-generational appeal remains its defining strength, while its prime location and thoughtfully planned infrastructure offer reassurance to today's more cautious

homebuyers," said Laura Cole, senior vice president of Lakewood Ranch. Karl Pischke, principal at RCLCO, also praised the community's ability to weather challenges during a volatile year, citing its steady performance despite Hurricane Milton and election-related uncertainty.

Strong Sales Across All Market Segments in Lakewood Ranch



Move-Up/Multi-Gen Villages:

Represented 49% of total sales, serving the needs of growing families and multi-generational households.

Entry-Level Homes:

Accounted for 23% of sales, underscoring consistent demand for affordability.

Retiree/Active Adult Market:

Grew to 16% of sales, driven by new inventory and lifestyle-focused amenities. Luxury Segment : Contributed 12% of sales, with high demand for exclusive communities like Wild Blue and Shellstone.

Pricing Trends: Balancing Growth and Affordability

The average home price rose 7.4% in 2024 to $734k, driven by demand in the move-up and luxury markets. However, builders strategically offered incentives and balanced affordability by maintaining the average price per square foot at $296. Sales were particularly strong at both ends of the pricing spectrum, with notable activity below $299K and above $3.5M.

Growing Demand for Spacious Living

The average size of a home sold in Lakewood Ranch in 2024 increased by 2% to 2,331 sq. ft., reflecting a shift toward more spacious living options. This trend was particularly evident in Move-Up/Multi-Gen Villages, designed to cater to larger families seeking enhanced comfort and functionality.

2025: A Vision for Continued Growth

Lakewood Ranch is introducing eight new villages, offering a range of lifestyles, from bundled golf communities to age-targeted resort neighborhoods to family-friendly neighborhoods and maintenance-free options.

A hallmark of Lakewood Ranch's success is its developer, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch (SMR), renowned for its forward-thinking infrastructure and meticulous planning. In 2025, SMR will expand its extensive network of roads and trails, constructing over 15 new miles of roads to complement the existing 42-mile system. This infrastructure includes trails, parks, and over a dozen new roundabouts to enhance mobility and connectivity to new areas.

"Our success lies in our unwavering commitment to creating a community that feels like home to everyone," said Rex Jensen, president and CEO of

SMR. "From thoughtfully designed neighborhoods to exceptional amenities, we continue to set the standard for master-planned living."

About Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch is the 33,000+-acre award-winning master-planned community in Sarasota and Manatee counties on the West Coast of Florida. Just minutes from the Gulf Coast beaches and cultural assets in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch is already home to more than 72,000 residents and features top-rated schools, the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, the Sarasota Polo Club, the 75-acre Premier Sports Campus, and three town centers that include theaters, shopping and dining. For more information, visit lakewoodranch.

