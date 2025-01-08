Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's Race To End Duchenne Program Celebrates 20 Years Of Going The Distance To End Duchenne

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne , celebrates the 20th anniversary of the organization's endurance fundraising program, Race to End Duchenne, this weekend in Orlando, Florida. 185 team members will participate in the 2025 Walt World ® Marathon Weekend , presented by State Farm, running in honor of loved ones affected by Duchenne.

The Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend is a special event for the Race to End Duchenne team, explains Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Engagement and head of the program: "When we formed our first race team here at Disney in 2005, we had no idea what to expect. But true to the incredible PPMD community, 86 runners joined our team that first year and raised more than $86,000, and our endurance program was born."

Since 2005, the Race to End Duchenne program has raised more than $18 million. These funds have provided critical support to the groundbreaking work PPMD has supported for the last 30 years. According to Herring, "The Race to End Duchenne program has contributed significantly to the more than $55 million PPMD has invested into Duchenne research and therapy development– an investment that has leveraged $850 million in federal funding into Duchenne research." Since the Race program began, Herring pointed out, eight therapies have been approved and ten years have been added to the average lifespan of individuals affected by Duchenne thanks to PPMD-led advances in care.

While raising money for research and amplifying awareness for this rare disease are the goals of the program, PPMD's Founding President and CEO, Pat Furlong, describes an unexpected benefit: "When a family receives the devastating diagnosis that their child has Duchenne, they often feel isolated and alone. For 20 years, the Race to End Duchenne program has been more than just a series of events-it's been a lifeline for our community. It offers families affected by Duchenne an opportunity to come together, find support, and share joy in an environment that celebrates their strength." Furlong continues, "This milestone anniversary is a testament to the resilience of our families and the power of connection, hope, and fun in the face of challenges. Whether you've run, walked, cheered from the sidelines, or made a donation, thank you for Racing to End Duchenne."

To learn more about the Race to End Duchenne program, participate in a race, or support this year's 20th anniversary season, click here .

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne

is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do-and everything we have done since our founding in 1994-helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

