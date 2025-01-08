(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Embryonic Stem Cells by Cell Line Type, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global human embryonic stem cells market is estimated to be USD 2.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.76 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in stem cell research, government funding and support, the growing need for regenerative medicine, and the increased emphasis on personalized medicine.



Recent advancements in stem cell research are propelling the field forward at an unprecedented pace. Notably, researchers at Rockefeller University have made significant strides in understanding early embryonic development by replicating the gastrulation phase using human embryonic stem cells. This groundbreaking study, published in ScienceDaily in March 2024, offers valuable insights into the genetic and molecular factors that govern cell fate decisions during this critical period. Such knowledge can potentially revolutionize our understanding of early developmental diseases and birth defects, paving the way for innovative therapeutic approaches.

By cell line type, the research-grade hESCs segment accounted for the largest revenue-grossing segment in the global human embryonic stem cells market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of these cell lines in preclinical studies, drug discovery, and disease modeling across academic and industrial research settings. For instance, the government of Abu Dhabi authorized projects in September 2023 to use human tissues and stem cells to further individualized medical research. Through the use of human stem cells and tissues for research, this project creates a biobank to enable the provision of individualized medical care through advanced treatment regimens. Additionally, the clinical-grade hESCs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its rising application in regenerative therapies, clinical trials, and cell-based therapeutic interventions for chronic and degenerative diseases.

By application, the regenerative medicine segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global human embryonic stem cells market in 2024 owing to the growing adoption of hESC-derived therapies for treating conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and spinal cord injuries. For instance, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for StemCyte Inc.'s HPC, Cord Blood product REGENECYTETM, a vital cord blood stem cell therapy for transplantation in patients with blood and immune system disorders, was approved by the FDA in November 2024. A fully-owned subsidiary of StemCyte International Ltd. is StemCyte Inc. Additionally, the stem cell biology research segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on understanding cellular differentiation, disease mechanisms, and potential therapeutic targets through hESC-based research.

By end-user, the research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global human embryonic stem cells market in 2024 owing to the high levels of funding and government support for academic research into stem cell applications and fundamental biology. For instance, STEMCELL Technologies announced in January 2024 that it will acquire Propagenix Inc. The growth trajectory of Stemcell is significantly impacted by this purchase. It is anticipated that the merger will accelerate scientific research in labs and clinical settings to address a variety of ailments. Additionally, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its expanding role in developing commercial applications of hESCs for drug testing, personalized medicine, and cell-based therapies.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in stem cell research, and strong regulatory framework supporting clinical trials and commercialization of human embryonic stem cell-based therapies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology sector, increasing government and private funding for stem cell research, and rising demand for regenerative medicine and drug discovery applications in countries like China, Japan, and India. For instance, Garuda Therapeutics said in February 2023 that, fifteen months after its first debut, it had raised an additional USD 62 million, totaling USD 72 million. The company increased the number of potential diseases it targeted from 70 to 120 and concentrated on creating stem cell-based medicines for a variety of illnesses.

