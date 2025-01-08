(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With heavy hearts, NPHI joins the nation in mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter - an incredible statesman and humanitarian. His long and impactful life, spanning almost a century, is reflective of a steadfast dedication to service. As a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, he will be remembered for his persistent efforts in seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development."

His experience illustrates how hospice can provide dignity and compassion for those navigating life's final chapter

"When President Carter chose to receive hospice care in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, he and his family made the decision that countless others do - to receive care in the comfort and solace of their homes, surrounded by the love and support of family. President Carter's nearly two-year journey in hospice care highlights its profound value, challenging the misconception that hospice is solely for the final days of life. His experience illustrates how hospice can provide comfort, dignity, and compassion for those navigating life's final chapter."

"Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the entire Carter family and to those who drew inspiration from his life's extraordinary work."

Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, President Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977-1981. In his later years, President Carter and his wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, both elected hospice for end-of-life care. Their decision sparked a national conversation about critical end-of-life care options available to Americans.

Last year, Koutsoumpas called the former first lady "courageous," for entering hospice just days before her passing. He recently contributed to a piece in Kiplinger's, "Hospice Is Often Misunderstood: What Is It, and Who Is It For?," about the benefits of hospice care and how it fits into end-of-life planning and continued to shed light on the value of hospice care in Axios Vitals .



Navigating end-of-life care decisions can be challenging for individuals and their families. However, it's crucial to recognize the multitude of healthcare options available at any stage of life. These options encompass both in-patient and at-home care, as well as comprehensive end-of-life services like hospice and palliative care.



