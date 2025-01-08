Water Infrastructure Expert And Former EPA Leader Wendi Wilkes Joins Banner Public Affairs As Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wilkes joins Banner from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where she most recently served as the Director of Infrastructure Implementation for the Office of Water. In this role, she was instrumental in advancing President Biden's $50 billion water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, partnering with states and communities to deliver cleaner, safer and more reliable water systems nationwide.

Prior to her tenure at EPA, Wilkes served as the Manager of Regulatory and Legislative Affairs for the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators. There, she developed policy positions on legislative and regulatory issues impacting state agencies and public water systems and tracked critical legislative developments affecting the water sector.

"Wendi has an outstanding record of transforming complex water infrastructure challenges into tangible results for communities, driven by her strategic mindset and collaborative spirit," said Banner Partner and Chair of the firm's Water Practice, Mae Stevens. "Her breadth of experience, deep policy expertise and inclusive leadership style make her an exceptional asset to our team and our clients. We couldn't be more excited to have someone of Wendi's caliber and integrity helping to guide our Water Practice to new heights."

Wilkes joins the firm's dedicated teams of government relations, public relations, digital and creative strategies and will support clients from Banner's Washington, D.C. headquarters. To learn more about Banner's offerings, please visit .

