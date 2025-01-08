Reminder To Save The Date: Sandvik Capital Markets Day, May 20-21, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day will be held on May 20-21, 2025, from midday to midday, at Sandvik and Machining Solutions' site, in Gimo, Sweden.

The agenda will include presentations by the CEO, CFO, and business area management as well as a site tour.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts, and financial to get an update on Sandvik's strategy and development.

More information and to registration will be communicated in February.

Stockholm, January 8, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

