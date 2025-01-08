Honor Technology And Its Subsidiaries Celebrate A Year Of Accolades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Technology, the innovative parent company powering home care through its advanced platform, along with its global in-home care subsidiary, Home Instead, proudly announce a successful year marked by several prestigious national awards and recognitions. These accolades reflect Honor's unwavering commitment to reshaping the future of aging care.



Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards : To kick off the new year, Honor was recognized by Built In in its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Honor earned a national place on the 100 Best Remote Midsize Places to Work in 2025 list, as well as local list recognitions for San Francisco, CA and Austin, TX. Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and recognizes both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Inc. 5000 : In 2024, Honor was recognized for the first time on the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 1,774 in the Health Services Category. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Healthcare Technology Report ' The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies ': Honor was ranked

No. 18 in its first appearance on this prestigious list. This recognition highlights Honor's innovative technology solutions and commitment to providing best-in-class home care to millions of older adults globally.

Newsweek ' America's Best of the Best 2024 ': Home Instead was named No. 1 in the 'Home Care Services for Seniors and Disabled' category, outranking other leading home care companies. This notable award recognizes brands that excel in overall customer trust, joy of use and customer service.

Forbes

'America's Best Employers for Women ': Home Instead ranked No. 45 on this acclaimed list in the 'Healthcare and Social Services' category, which reflects results from a survey of over 150,000 women working at healthcare companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. In addition to survey responses to questions on topics such as workplace environment, growth opportunities, compensation, diversity, schedule flexibility and family assistance, this list is informed by research on the percentage of women in executive and board positions at each company.

Franchise Times

'Top 400 ': Home Instead was named No. 41 on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems. The Top 400 list culminates from a rigorous 5-month research and reporting process, resulting in the industry's most credible and objective ranking.

"2024 has been a transformative year for Honor. These prestigious awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of our team.

As we transform aging and home care through cutting-edge technology, these accolades inspire us to deliver even more impactful solutions for older adults, care professionals, the Home Instead franchise network and healthcare systems, globally.

As we look ahead to 2025, we're excited to build upon this momentum and continue to shape the future of aging and in-home care," Seth Sternberg, Co-Founder and CEO.

Honor and Home Instead are committed to leading the way in healthtech innovation to reshape the future of aging care and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of its business in 2025 and beyond.

About Honor Technology

Founded in 2014, Honor was the first company to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the United States. Today,

Honor Technology is reshaping the future of aging care by leading the way for healthtech innovation, combined with a human touch. Visit honorcare to learn more.

About Home Instead

For more than three decades, the Home Instead® network has been the world's leading provider of in-home care for older adults.

Each Home Instead franchise offers an individualized approach to help keep aging adults comfortable and cared for at home.

Globally, the Home Instead network supports the work of over 100,000 Care Professionals and provides more than 60M hours of care, annually. Visit homeinstead to learn more.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Honor Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED