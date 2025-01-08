Starbox Unveils Starboxai-Intellidistribute, An AI-Driven Smart Information Distribution System To Transform Advertising For 180 Degrees Brandcom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the“Company”), a of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, announces the launch of StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (“Starbox Technologies”). This latest system is designed to improve the creation and distribution of advertisements, underscoring the Company's ongoing commitment to artificial intelligence (“AI”) - enhanced business solutions. The system is also expected to be adopted by 180 Degrees Brandcom Sdn Bhd (“180 Degrees Brandcom”) in its advertising business. 180 Degrees Brandcom, an indirect (51% owned) subsidiary of Starbox, is a 4A advertising agency that offers digital marketing, advertising consulting, and design services.

About StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute

StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute is an AI-driven smart information distribution system designed to streamline and optimize the advertising process. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, the system is expected to offer:



Data-Driven Insights : Real-time analytics and audience behavior insights to tailor advertisements effectively.



Content Personalization : Highly customized advertisement content generated based on target demographics and market trends.



Smart Scheduling : Automated advertisement releases timed for maximum audience engagement.

Multi-Platform Integration : Seamless distribution across various digital platforms for broad reach and consistency.



Empowering 180 Degrees Brandcom

In collaboration with 180 Degrees Brandcom, StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute is anticipated to improve advertising strategies for 180 Degrees Brandcom's diverse clientele. This system is expected to assist 180 Degrees Brandcom in:



Creating Compelling Advertisements : Utilizing AI-generated creative concepts and content to craft unique and engaging campaigns.



Efficient Distribution : Ensuring that advertisements reach the right audience at the right time, maximizing impact and conversion rates.

Cost-Effective Campaigns : Optimizing resources and reducing inefficiencies in advertisement creation and distribution process.



Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox, commented:“Our AI smart information distribution system underscores our dedication to delivering innovative tools that improve business success. By integrating this system into 180 Degrees Brandcom's operations, we aim to transform the advertising landscape for their clients. We believe the release of StarboxAI-IntelliDistribute will position us as a frontrunner in AI innovation. This new tool complements our expanding portfolio of AI-driven systems, including the StarboxAI VI-Pro series, and highlights our vision to enhance business operations across industries. We are optimistic about the future of AI in advertising and are committed to exploring greater opportunities in this field.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company also provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

