(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakewood, CO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group (OTC: KRTL) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech Inc., has acquired a 55% majority equity stake in Skidmore Companies LLC, now operating as Nutrivance Global . This acquisition, made in consideration of KRTL's extensive portfolio of Active Ingredients (APIs) to be distributed through Nutrivance Global's established and private networks, represents a pivotal step in expanding KRTL's presence in the global healthcare and cosmetics industries. The rebranding of Skidmore Companies to Nutrivance Global reflects a shared commitment to innovation and ambitious growth.

A strategic component of this acquisition is the inclusion of a sophisticated data platform that enables real-world decision-making based on real-world data. This capability enhances Nutrivance Global's ability to meet the evolving needs of its distribution partners by providing actionable insights and supporting more efficient API deployment across its networks.

This collaboration enhances the distribution of KRTL's API portfolio while expanding access to FDA-approved food and beverage products and innovative cosmetic lines for international markets. By integrating Nutrivance Global's financial operations and establishing a revenue-sharing structure, the partnership delivers transparent management and leverages Nutrivance Global's distribution channels to accelerate product availability and reach.

Nutrivance Global's expertise in API distribution and its robust networks strengthen KRTL's infrastructure, improving supply chain efficiency and ensuring compliance with rigorous regulatory standards. Together, the companies are positioned to address increasing global demand for APIs and other advanced solutions while fostering innovation and market expansion.

“This partnership underscores the mutual strengths of KRTL and Nutrivance Global,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group.“With Nutrivance's distribution network and innovative data platform paired with our extensive API portfolio, we are creating a collaborative path toward sustainable growth in global markets.”

Kim Skidmore, CEO of Nutrivance Global, added,“This transition is an exciting phase for our company. Partnering with KRTL enables us to innovate, scale operations, and deliver reliable APIs and premium cosmetic products to global consumers.”

This partnership represents a key step in KRTL's strategy to establish a strong presence in API distribution and real-world data-driven decision-making. By combining resources, expertise, and networks, KRTL Biotech and Nutrivance Global are focused on delivering reliable, effective solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare and beauty industries.

About KRTL Biotech Inc.:

KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc., specializes in pharmaceutical registration, regulatory compliance, and the development of pharmaceutical products and APIs. KRTL Biotech is dedicated to innovation and operational excellence in the pharmaceutical industry.

About Nutrivance Global:

Nutrivance Global, formerly Skidmore Companies, LLC, is an FDA-registered manufacturer specializing in pharmaceutical production, cosmetic development, and advanced formulations. As the CDMO for KRTL Biotech Inc., Nutrivance Global leverages cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and KRTL's global partnerships to deliver high-quality pharmaceuticals, FDA-registered cosmetics, and essential products to consumers worldwide.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are interested in having a competitive edge in the marketplace, through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances with specific partners.

KRTL Holding Group Inc.is a holding company which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. These subsidiaries have evolved to focus on distinct industries, yet they intricately intertwine, forming the bedrock of the KRTL brand. This strategic synergy empowers KRTL Holding Group to actively pursue investment opportunities and forge invaluable partnerships, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

