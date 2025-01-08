Outset Medical To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical company pioneering a first-of-its-kind to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Chair & CEO Leslie Trigg will present at the 43rd annual Healthcare on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific time.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Investors” section of the Outset website at .

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact

Jim Mazzola

Vice President, Investor Relations

...