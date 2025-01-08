Sienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living (“ Sienna ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2024 fourth quarter results after close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments, will host a call for the community the following day, Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1 - 800 - 715 - 9871 , conference ID: 4902109 . A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website . The webcast of the call will be available for replay until February 20, 2026 and archived on Sienna's website.

