Talaria Transportation Marks A Milestone Year Of Expansion And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder at Talaria Transportation.

Established in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the cannabis industry.

Talaria is pleased to highlight the progress and milestones the company has reached over the past year.

- Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder of Talaria TransportationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talaria Transportation , LLC, a leader in secure and compliant logistics for the legal cannabis industry, proudly announces the remarkable milestones achieved within the last year. Through exceptional growth, cutting-edge technology, and strategic partnerships, Talaria has strengthened its position as an industry trailblazer.Key 2024 AchievementsExceptional Growth:. Revenue Milestone: Achieved a 63% increase in average weekly revenue, demonstrating Talaria's commitment to operational excellence and market expansion.. Trade Show Engagement: Participated in eight major trade shows, fostering stronger industry relationships and showcasing innovative solutions.. Fleet Innovation: Implemented a customized fleet and order management system to enhance customer service.Personnel Highlights:. Leadership Addition: Welcomed Jane Modisett as Sales Manager in April 2024. Her expertise has driven significant growth in Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Missouri, expanding Talaria's footprint and solidifying key partnerships.State-by-State Milestones:. Maryland & Ohio: Expanded transportation routes fivefold to support the launch of adult-use cannabis programs. Increased fleet size and driver network to meet demand.. Pennsylvania: Transported products for over 40% of Grower-Processors, offering cost-effective logistics solutions.. New Jersey: Successfully launched operations in April 2024, marking a key milestone in regional expansion.. West Virginia: Doubled partnerships and transportation routes, enhancing service presence.. Missouri: Acquired SuperSonic Transportation, seamlessly integrating operations and strengthening service capabilities.Additional Company-Wide Highlights:. Expanded fleet with 50 new vehicles, including 10 through the SuperSonic acquisition.. Added 17 corporate employees and 131 new drivers to support rapid growth.Driving the Cannabis Industry Forward“Talaria's growth in 2024 underscores our mission to provide best-in-class logistics solutions that empower the cannabis industry to thrive,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder of Talaria Transportation.“Innovation is our backbone. From advanced technology to strategic acquisitions, we are not just keeping pace with the industry-we are leading it with unmatched expertise and dedication.”Launched in 2017, Talaria Transportation is a leading cannabis logistics company. Led by Raptis, a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, his combined transportation logistics companies employ more than 250 people across 29 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries. For more information, visit .###About Talaria Transportation, LLC:Founded in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Operating across all states with legal programs, Talaria provides critical infrastructure tailored to this highly regulated sector. The company's services include licensed and secure deliveries, monitored and insured transport, and transparent storage and transfers. The company also facilitates logistics for product and lab testing, addressing the diverse needs for highly regulated clients. With a dedicated team of retired law enforcement and military veterans, Talaria is committed to delivering cannabis safely, securely, and in full compliance with regulations. For more information, visit Talaria.

Kaylee Erickson

Proven Media

+1 602-628-6342

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.