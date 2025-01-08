USPA Deploys Emergency Fire Watch Services In Dallas Amid Winter Storm Threat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dallas Storm Spurs Emergency Fire Watch

USPA Nationwide Security deploys fire watch in Dallas to address fire suppression failures as a winter storm threatens with freezing temperatures and heavy snow

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the hazardous winter storm projected to blanket the Dallas-Fort Worth area with up to 6 inches of snow and potentially damaging ice, USPA Nationwide Security has increased its deployment of emergency fire watch services . With fire suppression systems across the region at risk of freezing and failure due to the unprecedented cold, the nationally recognized security firm is stepping in to mitigate potential fire hazards.

Critical Response to a Growing Crisis

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday noon, warning residents of slick roads, icy conditions, and significant snowfall. The storm, which could bring more than a year's worth of snow to the metroplex, poses a critical threat to fire safety infrastructure, with fire suppression systems-such as sprinkler systems-susceptible to freezing.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Operations at USPA Nationwide Security, emphasized the importance of their fire watch services during this period. "Fire safety doesn't take a snow day," Fitzgibbons said. "With fire suppression systems compromised by freezing temperatures, our fire watch teams ensure that properties remain protected and compliant with fire codes during this storm."

Increased Deployment Across Key Areas

USPA has strategically positioned additional fire watch personnel across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, focusing on vulnerable locations such as high-rise buildings, schools, hospitals, and industrial facilities. The company's rapid response ensures that property managers and business owners can avoid costly penalties for non-compliance with local fire codes while safeguarding lives and assets.

Anticipating Further Challenges

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing and road conditions likely to worsen, USPA has urged property managers to sign up for priority dispatch. This service ensures immediate access to licensed fire watch guards, even as the storm intensifies and demand increases.

"We understand the urgency of this situation," Fitzgibbons added. "Our fire watch services are designed to adapt to emergencies like this, ensuring Dallas businesses can focus on weathering the storm safely."

USPA Nationwide Security encourages property owners to contact their emergency fire watch dispatch team at (800) 214-1448 for immediate assistance. Residents and businesses are also advised to monitor weather updates and take proactive measures to prevent fire hazards, such as ensuring that heating systems are functioning properly and keeping fire extinguishers accessible.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a veteran-owned security firm with over 20 years of experience providing fire watch , security guard, and emergency response services. Known for its reliability and dedication, USPA has become a trusted partner for fire safety across the United States.

