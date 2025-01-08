Revmo AI And Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC Expand Collaboration To 109 Jiffy Lube Locations, Revolutionizing Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revmo AI, a leading Phoenix-based conversational AI company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, a prominent Jiffy Lube franchisee, now encompassing 109 locations across the U.S. This milestone highlights a shared commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI to enhance customer interactions and operational efficiency.

Since the initial rollout in October 2024, Revmo AI has handled over 50,000 inbound phone calls for Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC. By automating the ability to address routine inquiries and eliminate missed calls, Revmo AI allows Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC staff to focus on delivering exceptional in-store service. This has resulted in an average of 23

new

customers per month per location and $6,000 in attributed top-line revenue related to customers completing service within 10 days of their call. These impressive results demonstrate the practical impact of AI-driven solutions.

"Revmo AI has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver prompt, reliable communication to every customer, across every location," said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President at Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC. "This technology allows us to uphold the quality service Jiffy Lube is known for as we continue to grow stores."

Ryan Louis, CEO and founder at Revmo AI, added, "This

partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming how businesses connect with their customers. With Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, we've proven that AI-driven communication can drive measurable improvements in efficiency and satisfaction, and we're excited to take this collaboration to new heights."

By integrating Revmo AI's advanced solutions, Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC has not only streamlined its operations but also transformed its approach to customer service. Callers can now effortlessly inquire about services and store hours, request an estimate and receive personalized assistance without lengthy wait times.

As Revmo AI continues to expand its presence nationwide, partnerships like this one with Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC illustrate the transformative potential of conversational AI for businesses of all sizes. Revmo AI remains at the forefront of innovation in business communications, tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of business owners.

For more information about Revmo AI and its solutions, please visit .

About Revmo AI

Revmo AI is a Phoenix-based company specializing in voice-enabled conversational AI technology. By providing advanced tools to automate phone interactions and improve customer communications, Revmo helps businesses nationwide enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional service.

About Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC

Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, a leading Jiffy Lube franchisee, is committed to delivering high-quality automotive maintenance and exceptional customer service. With over 100 Jiffy Lube locations across the country, Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

