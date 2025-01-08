AT&T Unveils First & Only Customer-First Promise Across Both Wireless & Fiber Networks Plus, Customer Care & Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AT&T Guarantee will set a new bar in customer experience covering network, customer care and offers for consumers & small businesses

AT&T is leveling up the with a bold guarantee to our customers, promising an elevated experience focused on connectivity they can depend on, deals they want, and the prompt, friendly service they deserve. All guaranteed, or we make it right.

We're the first and only carrier to launch a customer guarantee for both its wireless and fiber networks – and across both consumers and small businesses – because we are dedicated to connecting our customers at work, at home and on the go. The customer is at the center of every decision, innovation, and connection we make, and we are committed to taking action and continuously improving our customer experiences.

AT&T is leveling up the industry with the launch of the AT&T Guarantee on January 9 : a bold promise to our consumer and small business customers that we will deliver the connectivity they can depend on, the deals they want, and the prompt, friendly service they deserve. And if we fall short of this – we're going to take action to make it right.

No other carrier has offered a guarantee as comprehensive as this, spanning our network, our care and our deals. We're the first and only carrier that offers a guarantee for wireless and fiber networks . Plus – we are here to take care of our customers across consumer and small business. Why did we do this? Because we're the only ones that can meaningfully do it as the leaders in converged connectivity experiences.

Here's what the AT&T Guarantee covers :



Connectivity customers can depend on: People

just want connectivity that works. Period. In the event of a network interruption, we will work diligently to restore service and make it right for fiber customers who experience 20 minutes or more and wireless customers who experience 60 minutes or more of a covered outage.1 Consumers will automatically receive a bill credit equaling a full day of service and we'll reach out to our small business customers with options to help make it right .

Deals customers want :

Our best deals on any smartphone are for new and existing customers and don't require the most expensive plan like our competitors do. 2 And we have no hidden fees or equipment charges with AT&T Fiber.3 Prompt, friendly service that customers deserve : Speak to a friendly tech expert within 5 minutes or schedule a callback at a time that you choose.4 Plus, same or next day technician availability so we can get customers help fast for their fiber. 5 And if we can't make that happen, we'll make sure we get back to our customers as soon as possible with options to help make it right.

"We've been on a multi-year journey to improve the customer experience, placing our customers at the heart of everything we do," said Jenifer Robertson, Executive Vice President & GM, AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility. "Since 2019, we've invested more than $140 billion in our network and almost a billion dollars in customer care and operations, and that's brought us to where we are today – becoming the first and only carrier that offers a guarantee for wireless and fiber networks. From offering faster solutions and enhancing the digital experience, to meeting customers on their terms and using GenAI for an expert touch, we're committed to raising the bar in the industry. This isn't about maintaining the status quo; it's about redefining it."

"With the customer as our compass, this bold initiative embodies the very essence of our company's Purpose," said Kellyn Kenny, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at AT&T. "Customers tell us they want confidence in their service provider and offering a guarantee makes them four times more likely to choose a brand that offers one. It's about being transparent, taking action and ensuring our customers know they are supported. We're committed to delivering on our promises. We are walking the walk and talking the talk – and this is just the

beginning."

Learn more about the AT&T Guarantee at att/guarantee

and att/businessguarantee .

Credit for fiber downtime lasting 20 minutes or more; or for wireless downtime lasting 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 10 or more towers. Restrictions and exclusions apply. See att/guarantee

and att/businessguarantee

for full details

2 Offers vary by device. Restrictions may apply.

3 No annual contracts or equipment charges for AT&T Business Fiber customers.

4 Five minutes begins once customer is routed to technical support assistance. See att/guarantee and att/businessguarantee for add'l details.

See att/guarantee and att/businessguarantee for add'l details.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T ), please visit us at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" at . Investors can learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" at .

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. AT&T and Globe logo are registered trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AT&T

