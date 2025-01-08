Brightspeed Reaches $238M In Local, State And Federal Broadband Grants, Subsidies And Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company expands its Brightspeed Fiber Internet build by 120K+ locations

Brightspeed, one of the nation's largest fiber broadband builders, announced today that its local, state and broadband grants and funding reached more than $238 million, which includes the company's first Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program award

from the state of Louisiana. These local, state and federal investments will expand the company's planned network build by nearly 121,000 in 14 states. This exciting milestone marks a huge step forward for Brightspeed and the rural and suburban communities it serves.

"When we launched the company in 2022, we made a multi-billion-dollar commitment to reach more than four million homes and businesses in our footprint. We are on pace to achieve our initial goal, and every grant award allows us to go even further," said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire. "Broadband grant programs and the BEAD program have created a unique opportunity for us to reach deeper into more remote areas where we wouldn't otherwise be able to afford to build."

Here is the breakdown of grants and funding awards:



~$180 million in

Brightspeed's home state of North Carolina that will fund connections to more than 80,000 premises

$3.8 million+ in South Carolina to connect nearly 5,200 locations

~$11.9 million in Wisconsin to connect more than 8,400 locations

$2.3 million in Texas to connect nearly 5,000 locations

~$270,000 in Louisiana to connect more than 400 locations

$5.6 million in Virginia that will connect nearly 3,500 homes and businesses

~$597,000 in Alabama to connect more than 1,000 locations

$6.8 million in Tennessee to connect 2,800 locations

$470,000 in Arkansas to connect 580 homes and businesses

$774,000 in Michigan to connect nearly 390 locations

$782,000 in Pennsylvania to connect 340 locations

~$474,000 in Kansas to connect more than 550 locations

$12.3 million+ in Ohio to connect nearly 5,900 homes and businesses

More than $5.5 million in Indiana to connect nearly 3,300 locations $7.5 million+ in BEAD funding from Louisiana to reach 2,800 premises

Brightspeed continues to pursue state and federal grants and funds to further augment its planned build in the states that it serves, including BEAD program funding. The BEAD program is a U.S. federal initiative to expand high-speed internet access across underserved and rural areas of the country. Part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, BEAD provides $42.5 billion to help states build broadband infrastructure and improve internet affordability.

Bridging the Digital Divide and Empowering Communities with More Than Just Speed

Brightspeed's multi-billion-dollar investment in helping to bridge the digital divide in communities that lack quality options for connectivity will deploy a new fiber internet network that features cutting-edge XGS-PON technology, delivering multi-gig speeds and reliable, low latency connections.

"Internet connectivity is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity," added Brightspeed Broadband Office Vice President Pamela Sherwood. "Expanding access to faster, affordable, more reliable, and user-friendly internet has never been more important, whether for work, education, telemedicine, entertainment or simply staying connected, and these grant and subsidy programs are helping us give families and businesses the connectivity they need to thrive in today's world."

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

