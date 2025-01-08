Invitation To Autoliv's Q4, 2024 Earnings Call
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its financial Report for the fourth quarter 2024 on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at
.
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
|
Q4 2024 earnings Call:
|
Date:
|
January 31, 2025
|
|
Time:
|
14:00 – 15:00 CET
|
|
Main speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
|
To attend by webcast , please use the link on our web or the link below:
To attend by phone , use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
Audio replay will be available after the conference until January 31, 2026:
/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
Transcript will be available on /investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
