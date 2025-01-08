(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the Company's newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at 837 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 104 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core development, an additional 30 EWC locations are scheduled to open through 2025, including five throughout Hampton Roads.

"Our goal with each grand opening is to continually exceed expectations by offering the highest quality wash experience and unsurpassed customer experience possible," said

John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We're thrilled to open a second convenient Virginia Beach location to help our customers keep their cars sparkling clean and well-protected, in addition to leveraging this grand opening to make a measurable community impact with our incredible non-profit partner, The Honor Foundation."

From

January 10-19, 2025, the Kempsville Road Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22

value). Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, and Green Clean Express will donate $10 for each Unlimited Wash Club sign-up to The Honor Foundation . With 2,100+ graduates to date, The Honor Foundation is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite

military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.

Additional Green Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to The Honor Foundation. Once purchased at the Kempsville Road location, gift cards are redeemable at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Unlimited Wash Club membership, starting at

$25

a month,

is one of the region's first to offer truly unlimited washes at any Green Clean Express.

The Company's 17th Hampton Roads location at 833 N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake is currently under construction and set to open in spring, 2025.



About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates more than 104 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED