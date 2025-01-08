Metalert Signs Collaboration Agreement With The American Legion And Be The One

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), renowned for its pioneering efforts in wearable and its leadership in gun safety and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement with The American Legion in support of its mission to prevent among veterans and servicemembers.

The American Legion is the largest U.S. veterans organization with more than 1.6 million members who strengthen the nation through programs, services and advocacy work for those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2021, The American Legion launched its Be The One mission with the goal of destigmatizing mental-health treatment, encouraging veterans to seek help when needed and training 100,000 people to know what to do if someone appears to be in crisis.

“The importance of Be The One cannot be understated. Our mission will succeed thanks to support from our members, all our nation's veterans and partners like MetAlert. We are grateful for MetAlert's support and technology that will save the lives of countless veterans,” said American Legion Chief Marketing Officer Dean Kessel.

"We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with The American Legion and Be The One, which will provide the framework for GunAlert to be incorporated in programs centered around mitigating and reducing negative outcomes from firearms along with supporting some of their educational programs on mental health,” stated MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna.

GunAlert has strong support from the Second Amendment community, law enforcement, and non-profits like The American Legion / Be The One and WTTA. Every two minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. and approximately 132 people die every day from a firearm-related injury, so when seconds count, GunAlert can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

Patrick Bertagna concluded with, "MetAlert's commitment to saving lives and delivering technological innovations, remains unwavering as we move forward to making GunAlert an integral component to nationwide comprehensive gun safety solutions.”

GunAlert® is the premiere, all-in-one gun lock safety solution protecting you from firearm theft or tragedy because it goes beyond a standard gun lock! While a lock can guard against accidental discharge, it provides little theft deterrence. The lock is typically stolen with the firearm and then cut off later, often long before the gun owner realizes the firearm has been taken. GunAlert® patented motion detection alarm system is sensitive enough to alert you the second your gun is moved. The motion sensor then automatically enables location tracking which can be conveniently accessed on your smartphone to help you locate your firearm.

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data monitoring. With over two decades of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for consumers and patients grappling with mobility, cognitive, and spatial awareness challenges. This demographic represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its excess capacity within its distribution center and backend processes also presents an opportunity to expand revenue streams and diversify its operations.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org .

About Be the One

The American Legion's primary mission is to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers who die by suicide. We are raising awareness, striving to destigmatize mental health treatment, conducting suicide prevention training and pursuing other initiatives to empower everyone to“Be the One” to save the life of just one veteran who may be at risk. Learn more at .

