(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables will grow from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to rising infertility rates, greater awareness and acceptance of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, an increase in gamete donations, growing support and funding for infertility treatments, and a rise in delayed pregnancies. Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices And Consumables market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market will grow from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to rising infertility rates, greater awareness and acceptance of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, an increase in gamete donations, growing government support and funding for infertility treatments, and a rise in delayed pregnancies.

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market size is expected to grow to $4.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding healthcare infrastructure, the rise in fertility clinic expansions, growing use of personalized and precision medicine approaches in reproductive health, and higher disposable incomes. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the development of innovative in vitro fertilization (IVF) consumables and devices, advancements in IVF technology such as preimplantation genetic testing and cryopreservation methods, advanced infertility treatments, and enhanced genetic screening.

Rising infertility rates are expected to drive the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse or the inability to maintain a pregnancy. The increase in infertility rates is attributed to lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies, and rising stress levels. IVF devices and consumables are utilized in assisted reproductive technologies to support the fertilization process, including equipment for egg retrieval, embryo culture, and embryo transfer, addressing infertility by facilitating successful conception and pregnancy. For example, in April 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, or about 1 in 6 people, experience infertility at some point in their lives. In the U.S., around 11% of women and 9% of men of childbearing age face infertility issues. Specifically, about 19% of heterosexual women aged 15 to 49 who have never given birth experience infertility, while 6% of married women in this age group face infertility challenges. Consequently, the increasing rates of infertility are fueling the growth of the IVF devices and consumables market.

Leading companies in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as benchtop incubators for IVF clinics, to enhance embryo culture efficiency, success rates, and patient outcomes. A benchtop incubator for IVF clinics is a specialized piece of equipment designed to maintain a controlled environment for embryo culture and development during IVF procedures. These incubators are essential for providing precise conditions necessary for embryo growth, including temperature, humidity, and gas composition, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. North America was the largest region in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices and consumables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Characteristics

3. in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Trends and Strategies

4. in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Segmentation

6.1. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Instruments

Accessories and Disposables Reagents and Media

6.2. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Fresh Embryo in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Frozen Embryo in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Donor Egg in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

6.3. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers Clinical Research Institutes

7. in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global in Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

The major companies profiled in this In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables market report include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Nantong Egens Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Genea Biomedx Pty Ltd.

Kitazato Corporation

Fertility Center of Illinois

Rocket Medical PLC

Gynemed GmbH & Co. KG

Gynotek Ltd.

Biocell Enterprise LLC

Laboratoire CCD

Invitrocare Ltd. Nidacon International AB

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices and Consumables Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900