Fortest Empowers Manufacturing Quality Control With Advanced Leak Test Manager Software

ForTest Empowers Quality Control with Advanced Leak Test Manager Software

LUGANO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ForTest , leader in industrial testing equipment and leak testers , announces its comprehensive software solution "Leak Test Manager" that revolutionizes how manufacturers monitor and control their leak testing operations.

This advanced software enables companies to centrally manage their entire fleet of leak testers and testing equipment through USB, Ethernet, or Serial connections, offering real-time monitoring and enhanced data traceability capabilities.

"In today's manufacturing environment, efficient quality control and data traceability are not just optional features – they're essential requirements," says SW engineer Fabrizio Benatti, head of the Information Technology Department at ForTest and one of the software developers of the project.

"Our Leak Test Manager software addresses these critical needs by providing manufacturers with comprehensive control and monitoring capabilities"

The software represents a significant advancement in leak testing management, offering manufacturers the ability to:

- Monitor multiple leak testers and testing units in real-time from a single interface

- Visualize pressure and decay graphs as tests occur

- Configure testing parameters remotely

- Automate test result documentation with direct export to MsSQL, Excel, or CSV formats

- Integrate with 1D/2D barcode readers for product tracking

- Maintain detailed testing histories with measured values

"The implementation of Leak Test Manager has already shown significant impact across various industries. Manufacturers in automotive, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors are reporting improved efficiency in their quality control processes and enhanced compliance with traceability requirements."

This software solution particularly benefits companies dealing with strict regulatory requirements and those pursuing Industry 4.0 integration.

The automatic data export and comprehensive tracking features ensure that manufacturers can maintain detailed records of all testing procedures and results, supporting both quality assurance and regulatory compliance efforts.

With the advent of industry 4.0 and the interconnection of manufacturing systems through technologies such as robotics, AI, and IoT, traceability has become even more necessary.

The digitalisation of the manufacturing processes has changed the approach to data tracing. The increase in the amount of data now requires the use of centralised databases in addition to the labels applied directly on products, which alone are no longer sufficient.

These databases have become very useful because they allow to collect a great amount of information and store it in a single place that can be accessed from different areas of a production process, making it available at any given time wherever it may be needed.

The use of standard industrial protocols, such as the popular Profinet, Modbus, EtherNet IP, EtherCAT and most recently OPC UA, has hugely simplified the interconnection between devices in the manufacturing industry as they are widely used and easy to install and operate.



About FORTEST

ForTest is a globally leading solution provider that drives societal and industrial transformations toward a more effective and sustainable future. ForTest takes great care in the design and construction of its leak testing and flows testing equipment. They are modern, fast, efficient, reliable, and traceable. The new "T" Series takes leak testing technology to new levels.

Not only is ForTest devoted to supplying the most advanced instruments on the market, but the company's whole strategy keeps moving, as it aims to establish synergy with its customers to give turnkey solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

