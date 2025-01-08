Homeabroad Appoints Aakash Sharma As Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aakash Sharma - VP of Strategic Parternships, HomeAbroad

Seasoned brand partnerships leader joins HomeAbroad to drive growth and expand global partnerships.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HomeAbroad , the one-of-a-kind and FinTech for international real estate buyers in the USA, is excited to announce the appointment of Aakash Sharma as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.With over 15 years of experience in the BFSI sector, Aakash is poised to accelerate HomeAbroad's mission of democratizing US real estate investments for international buyers.Aakash's extensive background includes managing portfolios in Partnerships & Alliances, Learning & Development, and Digital Sales. Recognized as a Chartered Wealth Manager by AAFM USA, he has expertise in diverse financial products, including insurance, equities, mutual funds, and bonds. Aakash believes in empowering retail investors to unlock the potential of real estate investments to build lasting legacies.Before joining HomeAbroad, Aakash served as Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Bondbazaar, a fintech platform enabling Indian bond market investments. In 2024, his leadership earned him accolades such as:- BFSI Emerging Leader Award by BFSI Summit (May 2024).- Strategic Leader Award by Brainalytics (June 2024).- Best Project in L&D Strategy for Bondbazaar's Bharat Inclusion Program (August 2024).- Emerging Business Leader at Bharat Leadership Awards (August 2024).“We are delighted to welcome Aakash to the HomeAbroad family. His expertise in strategic alliances and growth strategies will strengthen our ability to serve international clients,” said Amresh Singh , CEO and Founder of HomeAbroad.“Under his leadership, we strive to strengthen our global partnerships that amplify our distribution to educate international investors on how to tap into US real estate investments that provide passive income through financing leverage for international clients, all while delivering exceptional value to our investors worldwide.”Debjit Saha , Co-founder and CTO of HomeAbroad added,“Aakash's appointment represents a significant milestone for HomeAbroad. His vision and strategic expertise align seamlessly with our mission to streamline and enhance the US homebuying experience for international buyers and global investors. We are confident that his leadership will unlock new opportunities for growth and foster meaningful collaborations.”Sharing his excitement, Aakash said,“HomeAbroad is an AI-driven FinTech-PropTech platform helping investors participate in the US real estate market. I am thrilled to lead the Preferred Partner Program, enabling partners to offer unique investment opportunities to their clients and be part of one of the world's largest economies. I look forward to building impactful synergies across the domain.”About HomeAbroad:HomeAbroad is a one-stop real estate technology and FinTech platform designed to simplify the process of purchasing US real estate for international buyers.HomeAbroad specializes in offering tailored foreign national mortgages for global investors and US newcomers, addressing unique challenges such as the lack of US credit history. Their AI-powered property search platform helps investors efficiently discover properties that meet their financial and investment goals.With a network of over 500 expert US real estate agents, HomeAbroad ensures international buyers receive personalized guidance to find the perfect property.Beyond property selection, their comprehensive concierge services streamline every step of the buying process, including:- Establishing a Limited Liability Company (LLC) for property ownership.- Opening US bank accounts.- Securing homeowner's insurance.- Coordinating property management services (if required).- And providing ongoing support to make the entire experience seamless.HomeAbroad is dedicated to empowering global investors with the tools, expertise, and support needed to succeed in the US real estate market.For more information on HomeAbroad, visit: (NMLS #2625701)

